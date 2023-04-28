 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Live Stream: Watch Practice 1 for free

Jennifer Allen
By

While the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to take place from 7 AM ET on Sunday,  the action starts before then. In fact, it’s underway right now with Practice 1, which will be followed by Qualifying later today. After that, we’ll have the Sprint and Sprint Shootout on Saturday, before the race itself on Sunday. Here’s how to watch all of the action unfold for free, from anywhere, with the (legal) free F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream.

Watch the free F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream

A pack of cars racing in Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language — especially when it’s free to watch at home. It’s only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Related Videos

Just install it, choose the location you wish to connect to, then fire up the broadcast. The free streams are ORF in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free F1 live stream for residents of other countries. Elsewhere, folks will need to tune in through a local broadcast partner. The race is available on ESPN in the United States, and the best way to tune in is on ESPN through fuboTV, which offers a one-week free trial to new customers, so you can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for free if it’s your first time taking the service for a spin.  There are some other options available as well.

Watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is one of the best live TV streaming services for sports fans thanks to its extensive array of choices. That includes all things ESPN so you can easily check out the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream including the practice sessions. Even better, there’s a FuboTV free trial that gives you unlimited access to the service for seven days so there’s ample opportunity to watch the practice sessions and more. FuboTV costs from $70 per month and offers plenty of channels like USA Network, Fox Sports, Comedy Central, MTV, Disney Channel, and more.

Watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Another great live TV streaming option is Sling. It’s well priced with the Sling TV Orange package you’ll need to see the action unfold, costing $20 for the first month. That’s a bargain given you get dozens of channels open to you here including all your favorites like CNN, USA Network, NBC, and many others. It also offers 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage if you can’t watch live.

Watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV offers all the cord-cutting options you would expect, and that includes all the ESPN channels for catching up with the Grand Prix and practice sessions. It costs $70 per month for dozens of channels covering sports, news, entertainment, and more. Even better, included in the deal are subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN+ so you get all things Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars, along with ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series.

Watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

As with other cord-cutting options, YouTube with Live TV is a great way to still see all things ESPN along with a host of other sporting options too. With over 100 channels to choose from, you can partake in ABC, Cartoon Network, CNN, NBC, Nickelodeon, Paramount, and plenty of others. YouTube TV costs $73 per month but there is a YouTube TV free trial if you’re solely interested in seeing the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sessions. It’s the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket if you’re a big football fan too.

Watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

When traveling abroad, your streaming services rarely follow. Due to almost every country having different broadcasting rights, you may find you can’t access the Azerbaijan Grand Prix simply because you’re out of the country right now. To still get what you’re paying for, sign up for one of the best VPNs to trick your internet connection into thinking you’re still on your couch at home in the US. NordVPN is the pick of the bunch thanks to being so simple to use. Simply pick a US-based server and your streaming app will think you’re still at home, thereby allowing you to check out the race. There isn’t an official NordVPN free trial but you can rely on a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsure.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

How to watch the Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 free live stream
Overhead photo of Coachella.

Indio, California, is the place to be for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Some of the biggest musicians and artists in the world will travel to the Empire Polo Club for a weekend dedicated to music and art. Last weekend was the first weekend of the two-weekend festival. Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Blink-182, Rosalía, and Metro Boomin were some of the featured artists to take one of the six stages at the festival.

In most years, Coachella is available to stream on the first weekend. However, the upcoming second weekend will also be live-streamed to fans around the world. There will be streams for six of the stages this weekend. Find out details on how to watch the 22nd edition of Coachella.
Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 dates and times

Read more
How to watch the free Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream
A side angle of a soccer stadium.

The Europa League is in action today with Sevilla taking on Manchester United in their quarter-final second leg. If you’re a soccer fan you may be wondering where you can watch the game online, and if you’re in search of a deal you may be wondering how to watch the Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream for free. Paramount Plus is the exclusive place to watch the game today, which eliminates many of the best live TV streaming services as outlets. A Paramount subscription is well worth considering in order to watch the game, however, and Paramount even offers a way to watch the Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream for free.
Watch the Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the standalone streaming platform of CBS. This makes it a premier landing spot for sports coverage, and additional content like Yellowstone makes it a worthy consideration if you’re trying to watch the Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream. There’s almost always something new on Paramount to watch, and that includes today’s soccer action. If you’re hoping to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United for free you can take advantage of a Paramount Plus free trial, which is available to first-time subscribers. If you’ve exhausted your Paramount Plus free trial you’ll need to get a paid subscription. Both the free trial and a monthly subscription will get you access to everything coming to Paramount Plus in addition to today’s Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream.

Read more
How to watch the free Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream
A soccer field.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid will be a Champions League quarter-final to watch with Chelsea keen to make up for its 2-0 loss to the Spanish side in the first leg, and fans will be pleased to hear there's a (legal) free Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream, so you can watch the action unfold from the comfort of your home, or wherever you are in the world, without handing over a dime.
Watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream on Paramount Plus

CBS has the exclusive broadcasting rights to Champions League soccer in the US, so that makes Paramount Plus the ideal destination to see all games in the league. Fortunately, there's now a Paramount Plus free trial so you can check out everything it has to offer for seven days without paying a cent. If you're just focused on watching Chelsea vs Real Madrid for free, this is the perfect solution so you don't have to pay. Paramount Plus only costs $5 per month so it's still good value even if it isn't the biggest streaming service around. It's the home of all things Star Trek including the latest season of Star Trek: Picard. It also has Yellowstone and the huge blockbuster hit, Top Gun Maverick.

Read more