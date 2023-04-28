While the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to take place from 7 AM ET on Sunday, the action starts before then. In fact, it’s underway right now with Practice 1, which will be followed by Qualifying later today. After that, we’ll have the Sprint and Sprint Shootout on Saturday, before the race itself on Sunday. Here’s how to watch all of the action unfold for free, from anywhere, with the (legal) free F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream.

Watch the free F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language — especially when it’s free to watch at home. It’s only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Just install it, choose the location you wish to connect to, then fire up the broadcast. The free streams are ORF in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg. Unfortunately, there isn’t a free F1 live stream for residents of other countries. Elsewhere, folks will need to tune in through a local broadcast partner. The race is available on ESPN in the United States, and the best way to tune in is on ESPN through fuboTV, which offers a one-week free trial to new customers, so you can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for free if it’s your first time taking the service for a spin. There are some other options available as well.

Watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best live TV streaming services for sports fans thanks to its extensive array of choices. That includes all things ESPN so you can easily check out the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream including the practice sessions. Even better, there’s a FuboTV free trial that gives you unlimited access to the service for seven days so there’s ample opportunity to watch the practice sessions and more. FuboTV costs from $70 per month and offers plenty of channels like USA Network, Fox Sports, Comedy Central, MTV, Disney Channel, and more.

Watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream on Sling TV

Another great live TV streaming option is Sling. It’s well priced with the Sling TV Orange package you’ll need to see the action unfold, costing $20 for the first month. That’s a bargain given you get dozens of channels open to you here including all your favorites like CNN, USA Network, NBC, and many others. It also offers 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage if you can’t watch live.

Watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV offers all the cord-cutting options you would expect, and that includes all the ESPN channels for catching up with the Grand Prix and practice sessions. It costs $70 per month for dozens of channels covering sports, news, entertainment, and more. Even better, included in the deal are subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN+ so you get all things Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars, along with ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series.

Watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream on YouTube with Live TV

As with other cord-cutting options, YouTube with Live TV is a great way to still see all things ESPN along with a host of other sporting options too. With over 100 channels to choose from, you can partake in ABC, Cartoon Network, CNN, NBC, Nickelodeon, Paramount, and plenty of others. YouTube TV costs $73 per month but there is a YouTube TV free trial if you’re solely interested in seeing the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sessions. It’s the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket if you’re a big football fan too.

Watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream from abroad with a VPN

When traveling abroad, your streaming services rarely follow. Due to almost every country having different broadcasting rights, you may find you can’t access the Azerbaijan Grand Prix simply because you’re out of the country right now. To still get what you’re paying for, sign up for one of the best VPNs to trick your internet connection into thinking you’re still on your couch at home in the US. NordVPN is the pick of the bunch thanks to being so simple to use. Simply pick a US-based server and your streaming app will think you’re still at home, thereby allowing you to check out the race. There isn’t an official NordVPN free trial but you can rely on a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsure.

