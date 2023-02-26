The German soccer league, Bundesliga, is always one of the best soccer leagues to watch with some fantastic teams on display. With Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin ahead, we’re counting on seeing a Bayern Munich win but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to check out the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream. We’re on hand to help you understand how to watch the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream online, as well as check out how if you can watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin for free. Read on while we take you through it.

Watch the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is the exclusive home for Bundesliga along with many other popular leagues such as La Liga. The best place to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin, it costs just $10 per month. For the price, you get access to select live events including MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS matches, along with college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and much more. There’s also La Liga, the FA Cup, and other tournaments and leagues throughout the year. Extensive documentaries, roundups, and other exclusive shows add to the value. Even better, sign up for the Disney+ Bundle for $13 per month and you get access to Disney+ and Hulu too. The downside to all this? There’s no ESPN+ free trial anymore so there’s no way to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin for free, but we think it’s worth the asking fee.

Watch the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin on Hulu with Live TV

One of the best live TV streaming services around is Hulu with Live TV. Starting at $70 per month, it’s perfect for cord-cutters and Bundesliga fans will love that it comes with ESPN+ and Disney+ as standard. You’re all set to watch the best that soccer has to provide but you can also check out other major networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC through the Live TV component. There are 12 different sports channels but we also suggest checking out the best movies on Disney+ and the best shows on Hulu like The Handmaid’s Tale and Only Murders in the Building.

Watch the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream from abroad with a VPN

A VPN is vital if you’re traveling and looking to catch up on streaming services while abroad. Not all streaming services work in all locations and some automatically adjust based on where you’re located meaning you could miss out on something like the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream. If you use one of the best VPNs like NordVPN, this won’t be an issue. You can always choose a U.S. based location so you can still catch up on the sports you’ve paid for and that includes the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream. It also adds extra security which is useful if you’re using hotel Wi-Fi, for instance. With many NordVPN deals around, there’s only a loose form of NordVPN free trial available but it could be worth checking out before committing fully.

