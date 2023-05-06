 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream: Watch from anywhere

Andrew Morrisey
By

There are a lot of Premier League soccer taking place today, with Bournemouth vs Chelsea being a game soccer fans won’t want to miss. The game is pretty easy to track down if you’re trying to watch online, as Peacock TV is the only place you can watch the game. This may eliminate some of the best live TV streaming services from being able to offer the live stream, but Peacock holds its own as a streaming service, with lots of great movies and TV shows to watch on demand and lots of great Premier League coverage to watch.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Peacock TV is the only place you can watch the Bournemouth vs Chelsea game today, so you’re going to want to get a subscription ASAP. It comes in at just $5 per month — or $10 per month for an ad-free experience — and it will get you access to plenty of sports events in addition to Premier League soccer. These include Sunday Night Football, WWE events, and PGA Tour events. Peacock also has a huge library of NBC content, and some of the best shows on Peacock include The Blacklist, Bel-Air, and That ‘70s Show. There isn’t a Peacock free trial to capitalize on, but Peacock does offer a free tier. You’ll be able to watch some on demand content with a free Peacock subscription, though you’ll need to bump up to a paid tier to access the Bournemouth vs Chelsea game.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Watching the Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream may prove a little more difficult if you’re traveling come game time. Accessing streaming services outside of an event’s region usually triggers geographic restrictions, making live sports events almost impossible to access outside of where they’re meant to be broadcast. You can work around this for the Bournemouth vs Chelsea game with a VPN, or a virtual private network. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN, and pairing NordVPN with a Peacock TV subscription will allow you to watch the Bournemouth vs Chelsea game online from anywhere in the world. NordVPN almost always has discounts taking place and you can even use the service free for 30 days with a NordVPN free trial.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
Barcelona vs. Real Betis live stream: How to watch from anywhere
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Barcelona, the number one ranked La Liga team, will face off against the sixth-ranked Real Betis this weekend. Barcelona is coming off a 2-1 loss against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday. Real Betis is likewise trying to get out of a slump, with a 0-0 draw to Real Sociedad and a 3-2 loss to Osasuna last week. The two will meet at Camp Nou in Barcelona Spain this weekend. Barcelona vs. Real Betis will be broadcast on Saturday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Here's everything you need to know to watch from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Betis live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is your go-to site to watch Barcelona vs. Real Betis in the U.S. Sometimes streaming European sports is difficult, so the simplicity of this option is appreciated. ESPN+ is also pretty cheap, at only $10 per month if you only subscribe to that service. There's no ESPN+ free trial, unfortunately, so you will have to shell out a little bit of money to watch this match. If you want to save a little bit of money though, you can always get the Disney Bundle, which combines subscriptions for ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for only $13 per month.

Read more
2023 NFL Draft live stream: Watch from anywhere for free
NFL on YouTube TV.

The 2023 NFL Draft is taking place in Kansas City, and it’s a great opportunity for football fans to catch a glimpse of the new additions to their team. The draft takes place from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29. The television broadcast is being covered by three networks — ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network — with each providing its own unique commentators and insights. If you’re wondering how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft online, there are several ways to do so, including several of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve rounded up the best places to watch, including several ways to watch the NFL Draft for free. We’ve even got details on how to watch the draft if you’re outside the United States come draft time.
Watch the 2023 NFL Draft live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is a good choice for taking in the NFL Draft this weekend, as it provides access to both ESPN and the NFL Network under one subscription plan. The Sling Blue plan is where you’ll find each hot these networks, and it includes plenty of other channels sports lovers will like, such as ESPN2, TNT, and Fox Sports 1. A major draw for Sling TV subscribers is its simplicity, as its user interface resembles cable TV, but there’s none of the hassles that come with a cable subscription. Sling also offers a Sling Orange plan that offers some additional sports channels, or you can combine Blue and Orange to gain all of the networks in Sling’s channel lineup.

Read more
How to watch the free Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream
A soccer field.

Manchester City vs Arsenal is a huge game in the closing stages of the English Premier League. Arsenal almost certainly have to beat Manchester City if they want to retain their hopes of winning the title this year. Whether that happens is anyone's guess with Arsenal making some huge mistakes against Southampton last week. Whichever side you're backing, you won't want to miss this game when it kicks off at 3PM ET. We've got all you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal from anywhere -- but be warned, there's no free Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream.
Watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV

Around half of the Premier League matches are available exclusively on Peacock TV and the Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream is one of them. The NBC-owned app isn't as huge as other streaming services, but it's very cheap and has the all-important Manchester City vs Arsenal game, along with other sports like WWE, golf, rugby, NFL, MLB and more. While there's a free part of the service, you need Peacock Premium to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal. It costs either $5 per month for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month for the ad-free option. Either way, it's pretty good value for money. While you're signed up, check out the best shows on Peacock like Poker Face and Saturday Night Live, among many others.

Read more