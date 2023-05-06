Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream: Watch from anywhere

There are a lot of Premier League soccer taking place today, with Bournemouth vs Chelsea being a game soccer fans won’t want to miss. The game is pretty easy to track down if you’re trying to watch online, as Peacock TV is the only place you can watch the game. This may eliminate some of the best live TV streaming services from being able to offer the live stream, but Peacock holds its own as a streaming service, with lots of great movies and TV shows to watch on demand and lots of great Premier League coverage to watch.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV is the only place you can watch the Bournemouth vs Chelsea game today, so you’re going to want to get a subscription ASAP. It comes in at just $5 per month — or $10 per month for an ad-free experience — and it will get you access to plenty of sports events in addition to Premier League soccer. These include Sunday Night Football, WWE events, and PGA Tour events. Peacock also has a huge library of NBC content, and some of the best shows on Peacock include The Blacklist, Bel-Air, and That ‘70s Show. There isn’t a Peacock free trial to capitalize on, but Peacock does offer a free tier. You’ll be able to watch some on demand content with a free Peacock subscription, though you’ll need to bump up to a paid tier to access the Bournemouth vs Chelsea game.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watching the Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream may prove a little more difficult if you’re traveling come game time. Accessing streaming services outside of an event’s region usually triggers geographic restrictions, making live sports events almost impossible to access outside of where they’re meant to be broadcast. You can work around this for the Bournemouth vs Chelsea game with a VPN, or a virtual private network. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN, and pairing NordVPN with a Peacock TV subscription will allow you to watch the Bournemouth vs Chelsea game online from anywhere in the world. NordVPN almost always has discounts taking place and you can even use the service free for 30 days with a NordVPN free trial.

Editors' Recommendations