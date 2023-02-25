 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bournemouth vs Man City live stream: Watch the game for FREE

Andrew Morrisey
By

Soccer fans won’t want to miss a moment of Premier League action, and Bournemouth vs Man City is at the top of many fans’ watch list. USA Network is handling television coverage of the match, and this creates a lot of ways to watch the live stream online. Many of the best live TV streaming services will get you online access to the Bournemouth vs Man City match, and we’ve tracked down the bet way to watch. We’ve even found some ways to watch Bournemouth vs Man City for free, so read onward for more details.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling TV will get you access to Bournemouth vs Man City with its Blue subscription package. This channel lineup includes USA Network, which is where you’ll find the match. Sling is a good streaming TV service for sports lovers, as it gets you access to all sorts of great sports channels. Many sports-driven channels are available through its base Blue and Orange plans, and you can also combine the two for a discount and access to more channels. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is a great option for watching the Bournemouth vs Man City. It’s also a great place to watch other Premier League games throughout the season. In addition to the Bournemouth vs Man City broadcast, USA Network covers a lot of Premier League games, and it’s offered with a FuboTV subscription. Additionally, FuboTV is the place to go if you want to watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream for free, as there is a FuboTV free trial available for new subscribers to take advantage of. This will get you free access to the entirety of the FuboTV channel lineup for seven days.

Related

Watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app on a Roku smart TV.

Bournemouth vs Man City is also available to watch online with a Hulu with Live TV subscription. This is an especially attractive option if you want a full slate of cable channels without a cable subscription, as Hulu with Live TV’s channel lineup is long. A Hulu free trial is available, though it won’t get you access to the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream. It will give you a way to explore the service, however, and if you like it you can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month. This will get you access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including Bournemouth vs Man City.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

While it may not be first on anyone’s mind as a great option for watching live sports, YouTube TV offers more than 100 channels’ worth of live TV programming. This includes USA Network and the Bournemouth vs Man City match, as well as other Premier League soccer games. YouTube TV has a wide range of channels in its lineup, including ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, though deals and discounts are often taking place. YouTube even offers a free trial to new subscribers, which would allow you to watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream for free.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Travelers may find it most difficult to get access to the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream, as there are often geographic restrictions in place for live sporting events. A virtual private network is a great way to work around this issue, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. Pairing NordVPN with a streaming TV service like FuboTV will allow you to access your favorite streaming services just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN service, in part because you can access a huge network of services around the world to stream Premier League games without interruption, and in part because the NordVPN free trial is one of the best in the business, offering a full month of free service while you try it out.

Editors' Recommendations

One Fight Night 7 live stream: Watch Lineker vs Andrade II
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
February 24, 2023 11:28AM
watch lineker vs andrade ii live stream online one fight night 7

ONE Championship MMA is putting on a show tonight at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), featuring a highly anticipated rematch between knockout artists John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade touching gloves and duking it out for the league's vacant Bantamweight MMA World Title. The two faced off last October at ONE Fight Night 3, with their first encounter ending in a rather unsatisfying "no contest." For the co-main event, Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai is making his first-ever title defense against Russian challenger Jamal Yusupov. The entire fight card is being broadcast on Prime Video, so if you're in the U.S. and are looking to watch the One Fight Night 7 live stream this evening, here's what you need to know.
Watch the One Fight Night 7 live stream on Prime Video

In the U.S., the One Fight Night 7 live stream is being broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. That means you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime in order to watch Lineker vs Andrade II online. Amazon Prime Video is included in the Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $15 per month or $139 per year. Then, you can download the Amazon Prime Video app on your smart TV, mobile device, or tablet, or you can watch the Lineker vs Andrade II live stream right in your PC web browser.

Read more
Fulham vs Wolves live stream: Watch the Premier League for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 24, 2023 10:20AM
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

The latest in the English Premier League is tonight with Fulham vs Wolves kicking off. It's likely to be a win for the home side but there's no guarantee of anything in sport. Fortunately, there is a guarantee on how we can help you figure out the best solutions for how to watch the English Premier League online. We've checked out all the best ways to watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream online. Even better, we also have a great option to watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream for free, so you won't have to worry about paying a cent. Intrigued? Keep reading while we take you through the options.
Watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV offers plenty of choices for anyone keen to cut the cord and rely on an online subscription service. For Premier League fans, it has the excellent benefit of offering USA Network as well as NBC as part of its Sling Blue package. Combined, it means you have access to the entire English Premier League with the USA Network showing the Fulham vs Wolves game. Right now, if you sign up for Sling, the first month costs just $20 before rising to $40 a month, so this is a good opportunity to check out what it offers. Besides offering the best soccer in the world, you also gain access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and plenty of news stations too. If you can't catch the game live, there's also 50 hours of DVR storage to keep you up to date.

Read more
PGA Tour live stream: Watch the Honda Classic for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 24, 2023 1:50AM
Justin Thomas playing golf at PGA Tour

For PGA tour fans the Honda Classic is a can’t-miss event. It’s a four-round event that teed off yesterday and culminates with the final round on Sunday, February 26. The television broadcast is being handled by NBC, which has spread coverage across both NBC and Golf Channel. This makes it a little trickier to track down how to watch the Honda Classic live stream online, but we’ve done the heavy lifting for you, and have even tracked down a couple of ways to watch for free.
Watch the PGA Tour Honda Classic live stream on Sling TV

Coverage of the first two days of the Honda Classic will be handled by Golf Channel, which you can access through Sling TV as an add-on to a base subscription. Sling is a good service for sports lovers in general, as base subscriptions will get you access to channels like ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and FS1. You’ll also be able to get access to NBC through Sling TV, which picks up coverage beginning with Round 3 on Saturday. Sling TV is still an affordable option for watching the Honda Classic, as the base subscription plans are just $40 per month and the Sports Extra add-on, which will get you access to Golf Channel, is an additional $11 per month.

Read more