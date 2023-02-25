Bournemouth vs Man City live stream: Watch the game for FREE

Soccer fans won’t want to miss a moment of Premier League action, and Bournemouth vs Man City is at the top of many fans’ watch list. USA Network is handling television coverage of the match, and this creates a lot of ways to watch the live stream online. Many of the best live TV streaming services will get you online access to the Bournemouth vs Man City match, and we’ve tracked down the bet way to watch. We’ve even found some ways to watch Bournemouth vs Man City for free, so read onward for more details.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV will get you access to Bournemouth vs Man City with its Blue subscription package. This channel lineup includes USA Network, which is where you’ll find the match. Sling is a good streaming TV service for sports lovers, as it gets you access to all sorts of great sports channels. Many sports-driven channels are available through its base Blue and Orange plans, and you can also combine the two for a discount and access to more channels. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is a great option for watching the Bournemouth vs Man City. It’s also a great place to watch other Premier League games throughout the season. In addition to the Bournemouth vs Man City broadcast, USA Network covers a lot of Premier League games, and it’s offered with a FuboTV subscription. Additionally, FuboTV is the place to go if you want to watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream for free, as there is a FuboTV free trial available for new subscribers to take advantage of. This will get you free access to the entirety of the FuboTV channel lineup for seven days.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Bournemouth vs Man City is also available to watch online with a Hulu with Live TV subscription. This is an especially attractive option if you want a full slate of cable channels without a cable subscription, as Hulu with Live TV’s channel lineup is long. A Hulu free trial is available, though it won’t get you access to the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream. It will give you a way to explore the service, however, and if you like it you can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month. This will get you access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including Bournemouth vs Man City.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream on YouTube with Live TV

While it may not be first on anyone’s mind as a great option for watching live sports, YouTube TV offers more than 100 channels’ worth of live TV programming. This includes USA Network and the Bournemouth vs Man City match, as well as other Premier League soccer games. YouTube TV has a wide range of channels in its lineup, including ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, though deals and discounts are often taking place. YouTube even offers a free trial to new subscribers, which would allow you to watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream for free.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream from abroad with a VPN

Travelers may find it most difficult to get access to the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream, as there are often geographic restrictions in place for live sporting events. A virtual private network is a great way to work around this issue, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. Pairing NordVPN with a streaming TV service like FuboTV will allow you to access your favorite streaming services just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN service, in part because you can access a huge network of services around the world to stream Premier League games without interruption, and in part because the NordVPN free trial is one of the best in the business, offering a full month of free service while you try it out.

