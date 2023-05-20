 Skip to main content
Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream: Watch for free

Andrew Morrisey
Bournemouth vs Manchester United headlines the Premier League soccer matchups taking place today, and it starts at 10am ET. USA Network has the television coverage, which opens up a lot of options if you want to watch the game online. Several of the best live TV streaming services will be able to offer the live stream, as USA Network is pretty commonplace amongst their channel lineups. With so many outlets to watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream available, we’ve rounded up all of the best ways to do so, and we’ve even tracked down a couple of ways you can watch for free.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream on Sling TV

One of the things many people love about Sling TV is its simplicity. It has two base plans to choose from, and you can add more channel groupings at a low additional price. The Sling Blue plan is the one you’ll want for the Bournemouth vs Manchester United game, as it’s the plan that includes USA Network. In addition to the Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream, Sling TV counts the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, FS1, FS2, and TNT among its sports channels. There isn’t a Sling TV free trial to take advantage of, but Sling is a great option for sports lovers, or for anyone hoping to watch more Premier League games online.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV may be the best streaming TV service among sports lovers. It offers more than 150 channels, and among them are ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. USA Network is part of the FuboTV channel lineup as well, so you’ll be able to watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester United game with a FuboTV subscription. You can even take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber. This will allow you watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream for free.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Bournemouth vs Manchester United game is Hulu with Live TV. This is a premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, and you’ll need to get it in order to watch USA Network and the Bournemouth vs Manchester United game on Hulu. In addition to live sports events, a Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A subscription goes for $70 per month, and while there isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the Huu platform before subscribing.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV is another option for watching the Bournemouth vs Manchester United game online, and it’s also another option for watching the game for free. You probably already have a YouTube account, so with just a few clicks you can subscribe to YouTube TV and get access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming. These include USA Network and dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a YouTube TV free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United for free.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream from abroad with a VPN

A VPN is something you’ll want to have in place if you’re trying to watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester United game while traveling. Streaming platforms typically have geographic restrictions in place for live sports events, but a virtual private network will help you get around them. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and it would pair well with a service like FuboTV. You could even pair a FuboTV free trial with a NordVPN free trial to watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester United game entirely for free. And even if you’ve exhausted your free trials a pairing like this will allow you to watch the game from anywhere just as you would from within your own home.

