F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream: Watch the race for free

Noah McGraw
By

The Formula 1 74th World Championship is back today with the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen once again on pole. The race is being broadcast on ESPN2 in the United States, but there are other options available though for people traveling abroad and tuning in from other countries, including a free Brazilian Grand Prix live stream. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s F1 live stream and some tricks to watch Formula 1 for free.

Watch the free F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream

A pack of cars racing in Formula 1: Drive to Survive.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The Brazilian Grand Prix is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language — especially when it’s free to watch at home. It’s only fitting that a Austrian person currently in the U.S. would want to watch the race with a Austrian commentary and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Just install it, choose the location you wish to connect to, then fire up the broadcast. The free streams are ORF in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free F1 live stream for residents of other countries. Elsewhere, folks will need to tune in through a local broadcast partner. The race is available on ESPN in the United States, and the best way to tune in is on ESPN through fuboTV, which offers a one-week free trial to new customers, so you can watch the Brazilian Grand Prix for free if it’s your first time taking the service for a spin. There are some other options available as well.

Related

Watch the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is our go-to recommendation for watching the Brazilian Grand Prix and its practices. There are two reasons for that. The first is that FuboTV Pro, the basic option, comes with all three ESPN channels, so you can watch the entire Brazilian Grand Prix and its practices. The second is that there is a weeklong FuboTV free trial, so if you haven’t had an account before and you time it right, you can watch all of the Formula 1 races this week for free. After your free trial, you’ll pay $75 per month for 156 live TV channels.

Watch the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.
Sling

Sling TV has two options for cable packages: Sling TV Orange and Sling TV Blue. They split them up so you can better customize what channels you want and not have to pay for channels you never use. The Sling TV Orange package has ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you’ll be able to watch all of the practices live. There isn’t a Sling TV free trial right now, but you’ll only pay $20 for your first month. After that it jumps to $40 per month.

Watch the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV also has ESPN2 and ESPN3. Although there isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial, there are some other reasons you might want to opt for Hulu. If you love the regular Hulu app and Disney+, you can bundle them with a Hulu with Live TV subscription to save some money. A subscription costs $70 per month and gives you access to over 100 channels.

Watch the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream on YouTube with Live TV

A person pointing a remote towards a TV with YouTube running.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Another option for watching ESPN2 and ESPN3 is YouTube TV. This is another great option if you’ve never tried it before, since you can sign up for a YouTube TV free trial and watch all of the Formula 1 races and practices without paying a dime. If you decide you like the service, it normally costs $73 per month for over 100 live TV channels, but your first month will be discounted to $63.

Watch the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

There are a lot of other streaming services across the world that are broadcasting Formula 1. However, if you normally live in the U.S. and want to subscribe to something you can use when you get home, or you just want to take advantage of one of the free trials above, we have an easy solution. Just subscribe to one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a U.S. server, then get any of the services listed above. We think NordVPN is the best VPN for this. Right now you can get a two-year subscription for the equivalent of $6.69 thanks to a 59% discount.

