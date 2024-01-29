 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bucks vs Nuggets live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The Milwaukee Bucks (32-14) begin their five-game road trip starting with a match against the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets (32-15). This marquee matchup, which feels like a preview of a potential NBA Finals showdown, will have a lot of eyes on it. One reason is that the Bucks new head coach, Doc Rivers, will make his debut tonight as the team’s new head coach. The Bucks have won four out of their last five, and the Nuggets bounced back with a win over the 76ers on Saturday.

There is sure to be an exciting atmosphere in the air at the Ball Arena in Denver with these two playing against one another. Tip-off takes place at 9:00 p.m. ET, and if you’re looking for all the right places to live stream, we’ve got you covered.

The Best Way to Watch Bucks vs Nuggets Live Stream

Fubo TV.
.

With over 180+ channels to live stream upon signing up, Fubo has become a cost-effective way for sports fans to get an abundance of the kind of content they like to see. Fubo has a free trial period when you sign up, and if you’re a NBA League Pass subscriber, be sure to add on your membership when signing up to access all the out-of-market games you want to live stream.

Is There a Free Bucks vs Nuggets Live Stream?

NBA on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re seeking out a free live stream for tonight’s big regular season game, well, bad news: there technically isn’t any real free way to watch it online. Fubo and places like YouTube TV are known to have free trials, but you would need to utilize NBA League Pass, which unfortunately doesn’t have a free trial period. So in one way or another, you are going to have some sort of credit or debit card information available to live stream tonight’s game. However, NBA League Pass does have a deal for $50 for the remainder of the regular season. That’s $50 for the next few months, not monthly.

How to Watch the Bucks vs Nuggets from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.

Perfect for watching NFL, NBA, and more, you can score 50% off your first month of live TV with Sling TV.

When accessing a U.S.-based live stream while traveling abroad, a virtual personal network, more commonly known as a VPN, may be your best bet. We recommend NordVPN for its affordability and its accessibility in over 60 countries outside the United States. NordVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee for all users upon signing up. One of the best attributes of the service is its unlimited bandwidth, which is a plus for anybody live streaming sports.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Cavaliers vs Bucks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Cleveland Cavaliers

There is a lot of buzz circling tonight's matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16) and the Milwaukee Bucks (31-13). The Bucks are making a head coaching change mid-season after firing Adrian Griffin this week and bringing in Doc Rivers. Although Rivers has not coached his first official game as the Bucks head coach, it's definitely an interesting news headline this week in the NBA. Joe Prunty remains the interim head coach for Milwaukee, as these two teams will face off for the fourth time this season. The Bucks are leading that series 2-1. The last loss to Milwaukee snapped an eight-game winning streak for Cleveland.

The match is about to stream, at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you're looking for the right place to live stream this matchup, look no further, as we've got you covered on all the ways you can access the matchup between two of the Eastern Conference's best online.
The Best Way to Watch the Cavaliers vs Bucks Live Stream

Read more
Suns vs Pacers live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Gainbridge Field House-Indiana Pacers

The Phoenix Suns have been on a bit of a winning streak as of late, as they head to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight to square off for the second time in less than a week with the Indiana Pacers. The Suns upset the Pacers this past Sunday night and look to extend their seven-game winning streak with another win over them tonight. Kevin Durant has scored 40 points or more in the last two out of three games and looks to carry on a hot streak tonight.

The game is about to start, at 7:00 p.m. ET. If you're out of market and looking for the best places to live stream the matchup online this evening, we got you covered.
The Best Way to Watch the Suns vs Pacers Live Stream

Read more
Hawks vs Mavericks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
State Farm Arena-Atlanta Hawks

Tonight the Dallas Mavericks (24-20) are set to visit the Atlanta Hawks (18-26) at the State Farm Arena. The two teams will face off for the first time this season. Both teams are coming off their third loss in a row with Dallas falling to Phoenix Wednesday night and Atlanta falling to Golden State on the same night. Injuries are going to be a key thing tonight, Trae Young is questionable for tonight's game with a concussion, and Kyrie Irving has just been downgraded to out for the Mavericks this evening.

Despite the injuries, the game is about to tip off, at 7:00 p.m. ET. If you're looking for a platform to live stream the game, look no further than the information provided below.
The Best Way to Watch Hawks vs Mavericks Live Stream

Read more