Bucks vs Nuggets live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

The Milwaukee Bucks (32-14) begin their five-game road trip starting with a match against the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets (32-15). This marquee matchup, which feels like a preview of a potential NBA Finals showdown, will have a lot of eyes on it. One reason is that the Bucks new head coach, Doc Rivers, will make his debut tonight as the team’s new head coach. The Bucks have won four out of their last five, and the Nuggets bounced back with a win over the 76ers on Saturday.

There is sure to be an exciting atmosphere in the air at the Ball Arena in Denver with these two playing against one another. Tip-off takes place at 9:00 p.m. ET, and if you’re looking for all the right places to live stream, we’ve got you covered.

The Best Way to Watch Bucks vs Nuggets Live Stream

With over 180+ channels to live stream upon signing up, Fubo has become a cost-effective way for sports fans to get an abundance of the kind of content they like to see. Fubo has a free trial period when you sign up, and if you’re a NBA League Pass subscriber, be sure to add on your membership when signing up to access all the out-of-market games you want to live stream.

Is There a Free Bucks vs Nuggets Live Stream?

If you’re seeking out a free live stream for tonight’s big regular season game, well, bad news: there technically isn’t any real free way to watch it online. Fubo and places like YouTube TV are known to have free trials, but you would need to utilize NBA League Pass, which unfortunately doesn’t have a free trial period. So in one way or another, you are going to have some sort of credit or debit card information available to live stream tonight’s game. However, NBA League Pass does have a deal for $50 for the remainder of the regular season. That’s $50 for the next few months, not monthly.

How to Watch the Bucks vs Nuggets from Abroad

Perfect for watching NFL, NBA, and more, you can score 50% off your first month of live TV with Sling TV.

When accessing a U.S.-based live stream while traveling abroad, a virtual personal network, more commonly known as a VPN, may be your best bet. We recommend NordVPN for its affordability and its accessibility in over 60 countries outside the United States. NordVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee for all users upon signing up. One of the best attributes of the service is its unlimited bandwidth, which is a plus for anybody live streaming sports.

