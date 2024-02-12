 Skip to main content
Bulls vs Hawks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

The Chicago Bulls (25-28) head to the State Farm Arena tonight to take on the Atlanta Hawks (24-29). A matchup like this is actually pivotal for both teams, who are in dire need of a win. The Hawks and the Bulls both sit on the outside looking in on the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Bulls are a game ahead of the Hawks, and in ninth place in the East, the Hawks sit in tenth. If Chicago can make it a high-scoring game and put up around 120 points, the last ten games favor them as they have gone 7-3. However, Atlanta still has Trae Young out there on the court as a player to watch, averaging 27.1 points all season long, and is always a factor on the court.

These two meet up on the court at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight from Atlanta. The game is televised on regional channels like BSSE and NBCS-Chicago, so if you’re looking for a live stream of the game, here is all you need to know.

The best way to watch the Bulls vs Hawks live stream

Fubo can help you live stream all the games that you have been missing all season long. With a 7-day Fubo free trial and no contracts that allow you to cancel anytime, Fubo gives you the ability to stay up-to-date with your favorite sports teams across the board. With 180+ channels, 1000 hours of DVR space, and the ability to stream 10 screens simultaneously, Fubo is leading the way for consumers to jump from cable to live streaming. Sign up today and pick your streaming package, as prices vary between $80 and $100 at the base level. Then add on whatever else you want, like an NBA League Pass to catch out-of-market action every week.

Is there a free Bulls vs Hawks live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
In short, no, there is no free live stream due to the game being televised in regional markets. However, the NBA League Pass is here to assist you with catching all the out-of-market action for the rest of the regular season. There is no free trial to sign up but you can purchase the plan for a pretty great deal through YouTube TV right now. It’s a one-time payment of only $50, and you get the ability to watch up to 40 out-of-market games a week.

Watch the Bulls vs Hawks live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
A VPN keeps your identity and data safe when watching live streams from abroad. Of the many virtual private networks out there, we would like to recommend NordVPN for you to use when trying to get U.S.-based live streams from out of the country. For $12 a month, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with unlimited bandwidth. It’s also available in 60 countries on 5000+ servers and is compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android.

