Bulls vs Hawks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

The Chicago Bulls (25-28) head to the State Farm Arena tonight to take on the Atlanta Hawks (24-29). A matchup like this is actually pivotal for both teams, who are in dire need of a win. The Hawks and the Bulls both sit on the outside looking in on the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Bulls are a game ahead of the Hawks, and in ninth place in the East, the Hawks sit in tenth. If Chicago can make it a high-scoring game and put up around 120 points, the last ten games favor them as they have gone 7-3. However, Atlanta still has Trae Young out there on the court as a player to watch, averaging 27.1 points all season long, and is always a factor on the court.

These two meet up on the court at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight from Atlanta. The game is televised on regional channels like BSSE and NBCS-Chicago, so if you’re looking for a live stream of the game, here is all you need to know.

