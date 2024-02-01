 Skip to main content
Cavaliers vs Grizzlies live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The Cleveland Cavaliers (28-16) currently sit at fourth in the East and will head into the Fedex Forum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (18-29). This game comes off the heels of former Grizzlies player Marc Gasol announcing his retirement after spending 11 years with the team. The Grizzlies find themselves as a team in the mix of trade rumors as their injuries have wracked up over the last few months. The Cavaliers, however, are a team that is trying to determine their post-season fate going forward, as they are led by point guard Donavan Mitchell, who just last night scored 20 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter in the win over Detroit.

The two teams meet at center court a few minutes past 8:00 p.m. ET tonight in Memphis. Here is some information about where and how to catch a live stream of the game.

The best way to watch the Cavaliers vs Grizzlies live stream

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Through signing up with Fubo, you can access the Bally Sports channels that cover a lot of regional NBA action, like tonight’s matchup. At a base price of $80 a month, there is a seven-day Fubo free trial, and you can cancel the service anytime. Fubo has become a prime live streaming tool for sports fans long term with its 180+ channels and 1,000 hours of DVR service. Don’t forget to add your NBA League Pass to your plan today.

Is there a free Cavaliers vs Grizzlies live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

When watching an out-of-market game on a live stream, like on Fubo or YouTube TV, many add on their NBA League Pass. If you are out of the local market for tonight’s matchup, you may want to plan on doing just that. However, there is no free trial period for NBA League Pass, but there is a great NBA League Pass deal for a flat fee of $50 for all out-of-market action for the remainder of the season. Get it now, before the offer is gone.

Watch the Cavaliers vs Grizzlies live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

NordVPN is one of many options for virtual private networks that are out there on the market to use. Out of all the VPNs that one could use, we highly recommend it over any others. NordVPN has a base fee of $12 a month, making it a very cost-effective way to catch a U.S.-based live stream through them while you’re traveling abroad. There is no free trial with NordVPN, but a 30-day money-back guarantee sure does help. Lastly, the unlimited bandwidth space is another great perk to it that helps with the quality of the live stream that you’ll have access to.

