Chelsea vs Aston Villa kicks off at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT on Sunday and it’s sure to be a thrilling game for anyone keen to get up early to catch up with it. It seems likely we’ll see a Chelsea win but Aston Villa’s recent mixed fortunes could go either way here. Whoever you’re backing, read on while we take you through how to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream online. It’s exclusively on Peacock Premium but we’re here to explain why it’s worth signing up for.

Watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock is the home of a lot of Premier League matches including Chelsea vs Aston Villa. You need the Peacock Premium service which costs $6 per month to catch the game. Alongside that, you also have access to plenty of movies and TV shows. In all cases, there are ads to deal with in between whatever you’re watching. Some of the best shows on Peacock include The Continental: From the World of John Wick — a prequel and spinoff from the movies — along with Twisted Metal, New Girl, The Blacklist, and many, many others. The best movies on Peacock are worth checking out too with the John Wick movies, Fast & Furious saga, and many others. There’s no Peacock TV free trial but it’s worth signing up for with so many great options around.

Watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you travel abroad regularly, you’ve likely already noticed that your streaming services rarely follow in the way that you’d expect them to. Instead, geo-restrictions often mean you can’t access the service you’ve signed up for. If you use one of the best VPNs like NordVPN, you can solve this issue. By using NordVPN, you simply pick a US-based server and then connect to the streaming service through that. It tricks your connection into looking like you’re still on the couch back home so you can easily catch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream via Peacock. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s a worthwhile investment, plus it provides you with enhanced security compared to if you were online directly through public Wi-Fi such as the setup at your hotel.

