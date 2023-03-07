 Skip to main content
Chelsea vs Dortmund live stream: Watch the Champions League for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Champions League is in action today with Chelsea taking on Dortmund, and even if you have a cable subscription you’ll need to watch this one online. There isn’t a national TV broadcast, which eliminates many of the best live TV streaming services from being able to broadcast the live stream. But Paramount Plus has the live stream today, and it’s a streaming service worthy of subscribing to if you’re a sport lover. Paramount Plus even offers a way to watch the Chelsea vs Dortmund live stream for free.

Watch the Chelsea vs Dortmund live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.

Paramount Plus is the only place you can watch the Chelsea vs Dortmund match. A subscription may give you some pause, but not to worry, as Paramount Plus is a good streaming platform if you want to watch even more soccer. It’s owned by CBS, so it often simulcasts sporting events CBS covers, and this includes events from sports such as the NFL, NCAA basketball, and even the PGA Tour. But soccer fans more specifically will love the coverage Paramount Plus offers, including full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even take advantage of a seven day free trial, which will get you access to the Chelsea vs Dortmund live stream for free.

Watch the Chelsea vs Dortmund live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you’re trying to watch the Chelsea vs Dortmund match while you’re traveling, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions are usually in place for live sporting events, which can disrupt your ability to watch the match online. The best way to alleviate this is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

