Elche vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch online

Elche vs Barcelona kicks off later today at 3PM EST. While it’s likely we’ll see Barcelona succeed, it’s still going to be one to watch for soccer fans and La Liga enthusiasts alike. If you need to find a way to watch the Elche vs Barcelona live stream, you’re in luck. We’re here to help. La Liga is exclusively available on ESPN+ which cuts down your options on how to watch, but it’s a great streaming service for sports fans. Here’s a look at what to expect from ESPN+ as well as how to watch the Elche vs Barcelona live stream even if you’re traveling.

Watch the Elche vs Barcelona live stream on ESPN Plus

The exclusive home of La Liga, ESPN+ is a great option for sports fans overall. It’s the main place to go for watching UFC fights as well as the only way to watch UFC pay-per-view. There’s also an extensive selection of football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and plenty of other popular sports too. There’s always something to watch if you love any kind of sports. The service is also the home of the award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series which provides you deeper insight into other parts of sport too. ESPN+ costs $10 per month which is great value for such extensive live and on-demand sports coverage.

Watch the Elche vs Barcelona live stream from abroad with a VPN

Traveling abroad can create problems for your streaming subscriptions. Many either offer a limited service once you cross a border while others don’t work at all. To get around this issue, you can use one of the best VPNs like NordVPN to still access the Elche vs Barcelona live stream. All you need to do through NordVPN is choose a US-based server and the app will help you trick your internet connection into thinking you’re still back home. It takes seconds to do and means you can still access ESPN+ while on the move. NordVPN also gives you far better security than solely using your hotel Wi-Fi or other service, making it additionally useful for anyone concerned about privacy issues. There’s no NordVPN free trial but a 30-day money-back guarantee will give you some peace of mind while you try it out.

