Everton will be hoping to snatch a victory against Tottenham Hotspur later if they want to avoid regulation. With Spurs looking strong right now though, that could be tough. Whoever you’re backing, this is one to watch. Anyone keen to watch the Premier League this season knows there are a few different ways to do so. With this match being aired on USA Network, we’ve got everything you need to know including how to watch for free. Let’s take a look at what to do.

Watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on FuboTV

As one of the best live TV streaming services for sports fans, FuboTV is an ideal entry point for watching Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur. Even better, there’s a FuboTV free trial so you can watch the game and enjoy seven days of unrestricted access without paying a cent. The service offers over 145 channels depending on the plan you choose. This includes USA Network, NBC, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and plenty more. There’s also Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel and other entertainment options too. FuboTV costs $75 per month after the free trial.

Watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on Sling TV

Sling is a pretty inexpensive option for cord-cutters even if there’s no free trial. It costs $20 for the first month and then $40 for subsequent months. You need to sign up for Sling Blue to gain access to USA Network with the service also bundling in Fox Sports, NFL Network, NBC and a number of news stations too. There’s 50 hours of DVR storage any time you can’t watch live. It’s ideal for people who prefer sports and news over entertainment options.

Watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on Hulu with Live TV

For $70 per month, Hulu with Live TV offers a lot. Of course, there’s access to USA Network so you can watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream. There’s also Disney+ and ESPN+ bundled in. The former is the home of all things Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars, while ESPN+ has plenty of sports coverage including its 30 for 30 documentary series. All your entertainment and sporting needs are catered for here with over 90 channels to choose from and plenty of soccer too.

Watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on YouTube with Live TV

Bundling in more than 100 channels including USA Network, YouTube TV may have seen a price rise recently but it’s still worth checking out. There’s a YouTube TV free trial so you can watch Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur for free with the price rising to $73 per month after the trial period. There are other sports channels too besides USA Network like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. It’s the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket too.

Watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream from abroad with a VPN

To watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream while traveling, you need to use one of the best VPNs. That’s because geo-restrictions between borders can limit your service or even stop you from accessing the streaming apps you’re paying for. Sign up for NordVPN and you can connect via its servers. Just pick a US-based server and your streaming service will automatically think you’re still back home and allow you to access them just like usual. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but it’s a must-have service for anyone traveling plus you gain extra security by using it compared to connecting directly to public Wi-Fi.

