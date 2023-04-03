 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch for free

Jennifer Allen
By

Everton will be hoping to snatch a victory against Tottenham Hotspur later if they want to avoid regulation. With Spurs looking strong right now though, that could be tough. Whoever you’re backing, this is one to watch. Anyone keen to watch the Premier League this season knows there are a few different ways to do so. With this match being aired on USA Network, we’ve got everything you need to know including how to watch for free. Let’s take a look at what to do.

Watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

As one of the best live TV streaming services for sports fans, FuboTV is an ideal entry point for watching Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur. Even better, there’s a FuboTV free trial so you can watch the game and enjoy seven days of unrestricted access without paying a cent. The service offers over 145 channels depending on the plan you choose. This includes USA Network, NBC, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and plenty more. There’s also Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel and other entertainment options too. FuboTV costs $75 per month after the free trial.

Related Videos

Watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.

Sling is a pretty inexpensive option for cord-cutters even if there’s no free trial. It costs $20 for the first month and then $40 for subsequent months. You need to sign up for Sling Blue to gain access to USA Network with the service also bundling in Fox Sports, NFL Network, NBC and a number of news stations too. There’s 50 hours of DVR storage any time you can’t watch live. It’s ideal for people who prefer sports and news over entertainment options.

Related

Watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The live guide on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

For $70 per month, Hulu with Live TV offers a lot. Of course, there’s access to USA Network so you can watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream. There’s also Disney+ and ESPN+ bundled in. The former is the home of all things Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars, while ESPN+ has plenty of sports coverage including its 30 for 30 documentary series. All your entertainment and sporting needs are catered for here with over 90 channels to choose from and plenty of soccer too.

Watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on YouTube with Live TV

The updated YouTube TV live guide.

Bundling in more than 100 channels including USA Network, YouTube TV may have seen a price rise recently but it’s still worth checking out. There’s a YouTube TV free trial so you can watch Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur for free with the price rising to $73 per month after the trial period. There are other sports channels too besides USA Network like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. It’s the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket too.

Watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

To watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream while traveling, you need to use one of the best VPNs. That’s because geo-restrictions between borders can limit your service or even stop you from accessing the streaming apps you’re paying for. Sign up for NordVPN and you can connect via its servers. Just pick a US-based server and your streaming service will automatically think you’re still back home and allow you to access them just like usual. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but it’s a must-have service for anyone traveling plus you gain extra security by using it compared to connecting directly to public Wi-Fi.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Wales vs Latvia live stream: How to watch for free from anywhere
A soccer field.

Keeping up with how to watch Euro 2024 qualifying games continues to be tricky with all the games spread across different channels. In the case of Wales vs Latvia, you need to have access to Fox Soccer Plus to check out the match. It's available on fewer streaming services than the more popular Fox Sports but we've picked out your best options. That includes how to watch the Wales vs Latvia live stream for free. Keen to know more? Let's dive right in!
Watch the Wales vs Latvia live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV offers Fox Sports 1 which is the main destination for many Euro 2024 qualifying games but it's also the home of Fox Soccer Plus if you sign up for the Fubo International Sports Plus package. That bolsters your options for streaming with the service working out at $92 per month. The upside to all this? There's a FuboTV free trial so you can always check out the Wales vs Latvia live stream for free. While you're signed up, there's NBC and USA Network for the Premier League as well as MLB Network, NHL Network and NHL Network too. For non-sporting needs, there's always Bravo, Comedy Central and Disney Channel.

Read more
Ireland vs France live stream: How to watch for free online
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Looking to watch the Ireland vs France live stream online? If you've been keeping up with how to watch Euro 2024 qualifying online, you'll know there are different options for different games. In the case of Ireland vs France, the same is on Fox Sports 1 giving you more options on how to live stream it. Let's take a look including how to watch the Ireland vs France live stream for free.
Watch Ireland vs France live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is a reliable destination for sports fans and, crucially, offers Fox Sports 1 for Ireland vs France. It also has other stations like NBC and USA Network so it's perfect for watching the Premier League, while there's also MLB Network, NHL Network, and a host of other sporting options. Ranking highly among the best live TV streaming services for sports fans, there's even a FuboTV free trial if you simply want to try it out. The best way to watch Ireland vs France for free, you get seven days worth of access without needing to pay a thing. After the free trial expires, it costs from $75 per month.

Read more
Luxembourg vs Portugal live stream: Watch free from anywhere
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

Luxembourg and Portugal are squaring off today as part of Group J in the Union of European Football Associates 2024 Championship Qualifiers. Portugal has the first position in the group, and Luxembourg has the third. The game takes place at 2:45 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2 (FS2), which means several of the best live TV streaming services out there will offer it. Check out the list below for our recommendations on how to watch Euro 2024 Qualifying matches, including one service that's free and will help you watch more games than any other service.
Watch the Luxembourg vs Portugal live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is our recommendation for watching Luxembourg vs Portugal. That's because of two big reasons. The first is that FuboTV has access to all the channels that broadcast UEFA games, including some special Fubo-exclusive matches. If you're planning on watching all of the UEFA Qualifying games, you should get FuboTV. The second reason is that there is a FuboTV free trial, so you can watch the game with no money down.

Read more