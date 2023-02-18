One of the most anticipated rugby matches of the Six Nations Championship is France vs Scotland. NBC will be handling coverage of the tournament, and it will be utilizing Peacock TV, its online streaming platform, to broadcast the games online. Peacock is where you’ll want to be if you’re hoping to catch Six Nations matches live, but replays will be available across NBC’s family of channels. This may have you wondering where the best place to watch the France vs Scotland live stream online will, so we’ve rounded up the best ways to do so, including a couple ways to watch for free.

Watch the France vs Scotland live stream on Sling TV

While Sling TV doesn’t offer access to the France vs Scotland live stream with one of its base plans, it does offer a Peacock TV subscription as an add-on to any of its base plans. A base Sling TV subscription should be of interest to sports fans, as the all-in-one streaming service has a huge variety of sports channels as part of both its Blue and Orange plans. These each go for $40 per month, and Peacock TV, which you’ll need to watch France vs Scotland, is just an additional $5 per month. Discounts are available for first time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the France vs Scotland live stream on FuboTV

NBC and several of its family of channels are included with a FuboTV subscription, making it a great place to watch the France vs Scotland live stream. FuboTV is also the premier place to watch the match for free, as a FuboTV free trial is available to new subscribers. This will get you seven days of free access to the full lineup of FuboTV offerings. These include CNBC, which is handling some replays of Six Nations matches. If you’re a returning FuboTV subscriber, plans start at $75 per month.

Watch the France vs Scotland live stream on Peacock TV

With NBC helming the broadcast of Six Nations matches, its streaming platform, Peacock TV, is the subscription service you want if you’re looking to catch the France vs Scotland live stream in real time. While other streaming TV services will get you access to replays of the match, Peacock TV is the only one that will give you access to them live. It’s an affordable subscription at just $5 per month, and sports lovers will enjoy Peacock’s coverage of WWE, Sunday Night Football, golf, in addition to rugby. A $10 per month premium plan that eliminates ads and provides access to local NBC channels is also available.

Watch the France vs Scotland live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV will get you access to NBC and its other channels, and will be a popular platform for watching the France vs Scotland live stream. It’s a good option if you want a full slate of channels without a cable subscription, as Hulu with Live TV’s channel lineup is about as full as it gets when it comes to a streaming TV service. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but there is a Hulu free trial. This won’t get you access to the France vs Scotland live stream, but it will give you an idea of what a Hulu subscription has to offer. You can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, getting yourself instant access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including France vs Scotland.

Watch the France vs Scotland live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV has proven itself a quality streaming TV service over the years, and it’s even become a great service for sports lovers. It comes with access to channels like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. With NBC networks as part of its offering, YouTube TV will be a great place to watch the France vs Scotland live stream, and because it offers a free trial, it’s also one of the few places new subscribers will be able to watch for free. For returning subscribers access will cost $65 per month, though YouTube TV almost always has a discount taking place.

Watch the France vs Scotland live stream from abroad with a VPN

Things can get a little more complicated if you’re trying to watch the France vs Scotland live stream outside of the United States. Streaming services often impose geographic restriction on live sporting events, but a virtual private network is a great way access the match as you would in your own home. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV will allow you to watch France vs Scotland from anywhere in the world as you would back at home. A NordVPN free trial is available, and it offers a full month of free service while you try it out.

