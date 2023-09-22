Everything coming to Peacock in October 2023

Five Nights at Freddy's | Official Trailer 2

Fall has just begun, and the excitement is just starting on Peacock. October’s programming schedule is packed with all sorts of great offerings for Peacock‘s paid subscribers to enjoy all month long (and in some cases, even longer than that).

The highlights for Peacock this month include the conclusion to the John Wick spinoff series The Continental, season 2 of Wolf Like Me, and the debut of the spooky series John Carpenter’s Suburban Nightmares. The streamer also has the debut of Five Nights at Freddy’s, the new adaptation of the popular video game. Keep reading for the full list of films, series, and live sporting events that will be available on the streaming service throughout the month, as well as everything else coming to Peacock in October 2023.

October 1

Back to the Future, 1985*

Back to the Future II, 1989*

Back to the Future III, 1990*

Bridesmaids, 2011

Casper’s Haunted Christmas, 2000

Clay Pigeons, 1998

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

Death Becomes Her, 1992

The Dilemma, 2011

E.T., The Extra Terrestrial, 1982

Ender’s Game, 2013*

Escape Plan, 2013*

The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005

Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004

The Faculty, 1998

Hell Fest, 2018*

Honey, 2003

Honey 2, 2011

Hot Fuzz, 2007

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010*

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997*

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998*

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006*

Inside Man, 2006

Jurassic Park, 1993

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Jurassic World, 2015*

Krampus, 2015*

The Mist, 2007*

Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014*

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, 2015

Paul, 2011

Scream 4, 2011

Separation, 2021

Shaun of the Dead, 2004

Silent Hill, 2006*

Split, 2017*

Step Brothers, 2008*

Ted, 2012*

Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013*

Traffic, 2001

Trainwreck, 2015*

Vampire Academy, 2014*

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008*

Winchester, 2018*

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023*

Zombieland, 2009*

1st Look, Season 15, New Episode (LXTV)

2023 Rugby World Cup – Australia v. Portugal

2023 Rugby World Cup – South Africa v. Tonga*

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

IMSA – Laguna, CA – Rennsport #1 Porsche Carrera Cup

IMSA – Laguna, CA – Rennsport #2 Porsche Carrera Cup

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Live From the Ryder Cup 2023

LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship – Final Round

Meet the Press (NBC)

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Talladega

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Ryder Cup – Day 3

Ryder Cup – Featured Match Session 5*

Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics Track & Field – World Road Running Championships*

October 2

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Blessings Collegiate Invitational – Round 1

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Fright Krewe, Season 1, All Episodes

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

October 3

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Men’s Team Final

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Blessings Collegiate Invitational – Round 2

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Next Three Days, 2010*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 4

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Women’s Team Final

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Blessings Collegiate Invitational – Final Round

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 5

2023 Rugby World Cup – New Zealand v. Uruguay*

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Men’s All Around Final

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America – Round 1

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Korn Ferry Tour Championship – Round 1

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 – Round 1

Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2023

Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 6

2023 Rugby World Cup – France v. Italy*

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Women’s All Around Final*

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America – Round 2

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick, Night 3 (Peacock Original)*

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Round 2

Korn Ferry Tour Championship – Round 2

PGA Tour Champions Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 1

PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 – Round 2

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 7

2023 Rugby World Cup – England v. Samoa

2023 Rugby World Cup – Ireland v. Scotland*

2023 Rugby World Cup – Wales v. Georgia

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Individual Apparatus Finals – Day 1

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America – Round 3

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football

Big Ten College Football*

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – American Pharoah Stakes

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Round 3

Korn Ferry Tour Championship – Round 3

LIGA MX – Chivas v. Atlas

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Charlotte, NC

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA Tour Champions Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 2

PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 – Round 3

Premier League Match Week 8

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

WWE Fastlane (English and Spanish)*

October 8

2023 Rugby World Cup – Fiji v. Portugal

2023 Rugby World Cup – Japan v. Argentina

2023 Rugby World Cup – Tonga v. Romania

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Individual Apparatus Finals – Day 2

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America – Final Round

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Juddmonte Spinster Stakes

DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Final Round

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

Korn Ferry Tour Championship – Final Round

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Charlotte, NC*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

Paris Tours Cycling*

PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 8

Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

October 9

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Collegiate Golf – Jackson T Stephens Cup – Round 1

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

The Turning Point: Martha’s Vineyard v. Desantis (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

October 10

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Collegiate Golf – Jackson T Stephens Cup – Round 2

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LEGO: Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling, New Episode (Peacock)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Real Murderers of Atlanta, Season 2B, New Episodes (Oxygen)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

October 11

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Collegiate Golf – Jackson T Stephens Cup – Final Round

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Buick Shanghai – Round 1

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episodes (MSNBC)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

October 12

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Black Phone, 2021*

Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

IMSA – Atlanta, GA – Road Atlanta #1 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

LPGA Buick Shanghai – Round 2

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open – Round 1

Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Superbuns, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 13

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

IMSA – Atlanta, GA – Road Atlanta #2 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

IMSA – Atlanta, GA – Road Atlanta Michelin Pilot Challenge

IMSA – Atlanta, GA – Road Atlanta Qualifying

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Buick Shanghai – Round 3

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open – Round 2

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 14

2023 Rugby World Cup – Australia v. Fiji*

2023 Rugby World Cup – Quarterfinal

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football*

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

IMSA – Motul Petit Le Mans Part 1*

IMSA – Motul Petit Le Mans Part 2

LPGA Buick Shanghai – Final Round

Notre Dame Football vs. USC

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open – Round 3

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Men’s Soccer v. Almenia (Spanish)

October 15

2023 Rugby World Cup – Quarterfinal

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

LIGA MX – Chivas v. America

Meet the Press (NBC)

Mutual Of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting The Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Las Vegas*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

One Team: The Power Of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open – Final Round

Sunday Night Football – New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

October 16

47 Ronin, 2013

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

HellBoy, 2019*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, 2009*

Rob Zombie’s Halloween, 2007*

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

You, Me and Dupree, 2006

October 17

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Homicide For The Holidays, Season 5, New Episode (Oxygen)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

U.S. Men’s Soccer v. Ghana (Spanish)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 18

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA BMW Ladies Championship – Round 1

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA Tour The ZOZO Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 19

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

LPGA BMW Ladies Championship – Round 2

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA Tour The ZOZO Championship – Round 2

Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Wolf Like Me, Season 2, All Episodes*

October 20

2023 Rugby World Cup – Semifinal*

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate America

LPGA BMW Ladies Championship – Round 3

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 1

PGA Tour The ZOZO Championship – Round 3

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, 2023*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 21

2023 Rugby World Cup – Semifinal*

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

IMSA – Porsche Carrera Cup COTA #1*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate America

LPGA BMW Ladies Championship – Final Round

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 2

PGA Tour The ZOZO Championship – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 9*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 22

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

IMSA – Porsche Carrera Cup COTA #2*

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate America

Meet the Press (NBC)

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Homestead*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 9*

Sunday Night Football – Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

October 23

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

St. Andrews Collegiate – Round 1

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 24

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder., All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

St. Andrews Collegiate – Round 2

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 25

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Maybank Championship – Round 1

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

St. Andrews Collegiate – Final Round

TODAY (NBC)~

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episodes (MSNBC)*

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

October 26

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Home, 2015*

Lil’ Stompers, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock)

LPGA Maybank Championship – Round 2

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

U.S. Women’s Soccer v. Colombia (Spanish)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 27

2023 Rugby World Cup – 3rd Place Match*

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Five Nights at Freddy’s, 2023*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Women’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Rhythm Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Paris Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Men’s Short*

L’il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Maybank Championship – Round 3

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 28

2023 Rugby World Cup – Final

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football

Dateline, Halloween-Themed Marathon

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Women’s Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Free Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Pairs Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Men’s Free*

LIGA MX – Chivas v. Tigres

LPGA Maybank Championship – Final Round

Notre Dame Football vs. Pittsburgh

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Premier League Match Week 10*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 29

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Halloween-Themed Marathon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Exhibition Gala*

Meet the Press (NBC)

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Martinsville*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Premier League Match Week 10*

Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears vs. LA Chargers (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

U.S. Women’s Soccer v. Colombia (Spanish)

October 30

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Collegiate Golf – East Lake Cup – Round 1

Dateline, Halloween-Themed Marathon

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 31

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Buried in The Backyard, Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Collegiate Golf – East Lake Cup – Round 2

Dateline, Halloween-Themed Marathon

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

U.S. Figure Skating Sectionals – Eastern Singles Final*

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

* = is exclusive to Peacock | bold = Peacock Original

(+) = New Hallmark films available on–demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels

(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz originals series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel, respectively, and are available on demand the next day.

(~) = New episodes of TODAY and NBC Nightly News stream live on the Premium Plus tier through your local NBC station feed. Episodes are available to stream on-demand on the Premium tier later in the day for 72 hours after release.

