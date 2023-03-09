Soccer is in action today with Arsenal taking on Sporting in the Europa League knockout stage. The match begins at 12:45 pm ET, and if you’re wondering where you can watch online, many of the best live TV streaming services are out of candidacy for this one. There isn’t a national TV broadcast of the game, but Paramount Plus is stepping up with coverage. It’s a streaming service worthy of a subscription if you’re a sports fan, and Paramount Plus even offers a way to watch the free Arsenal vs Sporting live stream for free.

Watch the Arsenal vs Sporting live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the only place you can watch the Arsenal vs Sporting game today. This service may be known for its original programming like Yellowstone, but Paramount Plus is a good streaming platform to subscribe to if you want to watch even more soccer. It’s owned by CBS, so it often provides online coverage of sporting events CBS covers, and this includes games from the NFL, NCAA basketball, and even the PGA Tour. But soccer fans more specifically will love the coverage Paramount Plus offers, including full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even take advantage of a seven day free trial, which will get you access to the free Arsenal vs Sporting live stream for free.

Watch the Arsenal vs Sporting live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re trying to watch the Arsenal vs Sporting game while traveling, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions are often in place for live sporting events, which can disrupt your ability to watch the game online. The best workaround for this is a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

