Fulham vs Wolves live stream: Watch the Premier League for FREE

Jennifer Allen
By

The latest in the English Premier League is tonight with Fulham vs Wolves kicking off. It’s likely to be a win for the home side but there’s no guarantee of anything in sport. Fortunately, there is a guarantee on how we can help you figure out the best solutions for how to watch the English Premier League online. We’ve checked out all the best ways to watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream online. Even better, we also have a great option to watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream for free, so you won’t have to worry about paying a cent. Intrigued? Keep reading while we take you through the options.

Watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling offers plenty of choices for anyone keen to cut the cord and rely on an online subscription service. For Premier League fans, it has the excellent benefit of offering USA Network as well as NBC as part of its Sling Blue package. Combined, it means you have access to the entire English Premier League with the USA Network showing the Fulham vs Wolves game. Right now, if you sign up for Sling, the first month costs just $20 before rising to $40 a month, so this is a good opportunity to check out what it offers. Besides offering the best soccer in the world, you also gain access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and plenty of news stations too. If you can’t catch the game live, there’s also 50 hours of DVR storage to keep you up to date.

Watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV

FuboTV is the ultimate streaming service for sports fans. It provides you with access to at least 145 channels depending on the plan you sign up for, and that includes a huge array of sports channels. Besides the essentials for watching the Premier League, there’s also Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and many more. Any time you don’t want to watch sports, there’s always Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and many news stations, among others too. FuboTV costs from $75 per month but there’s also a FuboTV free trial. If you sign up today, you get seven days of access entirely for free so you can watch the English Premier League this weekend and see whether it’s the service for you.

Watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Peacock TV may not be as popular as other streaming services but it’s home to around half of the Premier League games live, making it a worthwhile destination for soccer fans. The Fulham vs Wolves live stream isn’t one of those but you can still use it to watch on-demand after it airs if you happen not to be around for it live. To do so, you’ll need a Peacock Premium subscription. It’s available for either $5 per month for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month to avoid ads. While you’re signed up, it’s a good time to check out the best shows on Peacock like Bel-Air, Poker Face, and Saturday Night Live.

Watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Hulu with Live TV is consistently one of the best live TV streaming services, and is perfect for sports fans. There’s access to both NBC and USA Network so you can easily watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream but it offers so much more than that. For $70 per month, there’s access to over 90 channels as well as Disney+ and ESPN+ so you won’t run out of choices for what to watch next. The best shows on Hulu are worth checking out too with titles like How I Met Your Father, Letterkenny, and Welcome to Chippendales offering a varied selection of shows.

Watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV highlights that YouTube is far more than just a place for short form videos nowadays. For $65 per month, you get access to dozens of channels including NBC and USA Network. It’s perfect for keeping up with the Premier League, but there’s also access to Fox Sports 1 and 2, ESPN, Comedy Central, CNN, Disney Channel and many more, making it a good destination for cord cutters. There’s also unlimited DVR space and exclusive sports features like a Stats View.

Watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you travel frequently, you may have noticed that your streaming services don’t follow you in the way you’d expect. All streaming services adjust according to the location you’re currently at so you get different content. Some won’t even work at all. That’s where signing up for a VPN helps. By using one of the best VPNs like NordVPN, you can always choose a U.S. based location so you can still catch up on the sport you’ve paid for including the Fulham vs Wolves live stream. It’s easy to use with many great NordVPN deals making it quite inexpensive too. If you’re really counting the pennies, there’s even a form of NordVPN free trial but we’d recommend only using this as a temporary solution. It’s worth signing up fully for the service.

Inter vs Porto live stream: Watch the game for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 22, 2023 11:00AM
A soccer field.

Inter vs Porto in the Round of 16 kicks off today at 3pm ET, and it’s near the top of the list of many Champions League fans’ watch list. With several games slated for the day, tracking down a way to watch the Inter vs Porto live stream may be a little more difficult than usual. CBS typically covers Champions League matches, but with scheduling overlaps, it’s using its streaming service, Paramount Plus, to cover the Inter vs Porto match. Whether you’ve ditched your cable subscription or prefer watching with the portability of your mobile device, read onward for details on how to watch Inter vs Porto online. We’ve even found a way for you to watch for free.
Watch the Inter vs Porto live stream on Paramount Plus

Inter vs Porto begins at 3pm ET today, but right on its heels is RB Leipzig vs Man City, which CBS has chosen to make its national TV broadcast. Without CBS as an outlet for the Inter vs Porto match, there’s fewer options for watching the live stream online. However, Paramount Plus is where you’ll be able to watch the match, and it’s one of the most affordable and worthy subscription TV services for sports lovers. Champions League matches can regularly be found on Paramount Plus, as can full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis. In fact, Paramount Plus gives you access to a lot of live sports, including action from the NFL and men’s NCAA basketball. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even take advantage of a seven day free trial, which will get you access to the Inter vs Porto live stream for free.

How to watch The Masked Singer: stream the latest episode
Dan Girolamo
By Dan Girolamo
February 22, 2023 10:30AM
Four people stand up behind a table in The Masked Singer.

It's time to reveal who is singing under that mask in the new season of The Masked Singer, which premiered on Wednesday, February 15. This marks the ninth season of the hit reality show, where celebrities sing while wearing costumes to conceal their identities. The head-to-toe costumes range from animals and mythological creatures to flowers and fairy tale characters.

The Masked Singer returns its familiar panel of judges, which includes Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong. Nick Cannon also returns as the host.

WWE NXT Live Stream: Watch Breakker vs Mahal for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 21, 2023
watch wwe nxt live stream online breakker vs mahal feature

Bron Breakker is set to defend the NXT Championship against Jinder Mahal on WWE NXT, and this is one of several fights that make WWE NXT worth watching online. TV coverage is being handled by USA Network, which opens up a number of opportunities for watching the WWE NXT live stream. If you’re ready to ditch your cable service, if you already have, or if you just prefer to watch with the portability of a laptop or mobile device, read onward for more details on how to watch the WWE NXT live stream.
Watch the WWE NXT live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that has a lot of channels sports lovers will enjoy having access to. With USA Network covering the WWE NXT TV broadcast, the Sling TV Blue Plan is the package you’ll want, as it includes USA in its channel lineup. Sling TV is generally a good TV streaming service for sports lovers, as most cable channels are available in either its Orange or Blue Plans, and you can also combine the two for access to even more channels. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

