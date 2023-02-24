The latest in the English Premier League is tonight with Fulham vs Wolves kicking off. It’s likely to be a win for the home side but there’s no guarantee of anything in sport. Fortunately, there is a guarantee on how we can help you figure out the best solutions for how to watch the English Premier League online. We’ve checked out all the best ways to watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream online. Even better, we also have a great option to watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream for free, so you won’t have to worry about paying a cent. Intrigued? Keep reading while we take you through the options.

Watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream on Sling TV

Sling offers plenty of choices for anyone keen to cut the cord and rely on an online subscription service. For Premier League fans, it has the excellent benefit of offering USA Network as well as NBC as part of its Sling Blue package. Combined, it means you have access to the entire English Premier League with the USA Network showing the Fulham vs Wolves game. Right now, if you sign up for Sling, the first month costs just $20 before rising to $40 a month, so this is a good opportunity to check out what it offers. Besides offering the best soccer in the world, you also gain access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and plenty of news stations too. If you can’t catch the game live, there’s also 50 hours of DVR storage to keep you up to date.

Watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is the ultimate streaming service for sports fans. It provides you with access to at least 145 channels depending on the plan you sign up for, and that includes a huge array of sports channels. Besides the essentials for watching the Premier League, there’s also Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and many more. Any time you don’t want to watch sports, there’s always Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and many news stations, among others too. FuboTV costs from $75 per month but there’s also a FuboTV free trial. If you sign up today, you get seven days of access entirely for free so you can watch the English Premier League this weekend and see whether it’s the service for you.

Watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV may not be as popular as other streaming services but it’s home to around half of the Premier League games live, making it a worthwhile destination for soccer fans. The Fulham vs Wolves live stream isn’t one of those but you can still use it to watch on-demand after it airs if you happen not to be around for it live. To do so, you’ll need a Peacock Premium subscription. It’s available for either $5 per month for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month to avoid ads. While you’re signed up, it’s a good time to check out the best shows on Peacock like Bel-Air, Poker Face, and Saturday Night Live.

Watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is consistently one of the best live TV streaming services, and is perfect for sports fans. There’s access to both NBC and USA Network so you can easily watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream but it offers so much more than that. For $70 per month, there’s access to over 90 channels as well as Disney+ and ESPN+ so you won’t run out of choices for what to watch next. The best shows on Hulu are worth checking out too with titles like How I Met Your Father, Letterkenny, and Welcome to Chippendales offering a varied selection of shows.

Watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV highlights that YouTube is far more than just a place for short form videos nowadays. For $65 per month, you get access to dozens of channels including NBC and USA Network. It’s perfect for keeping up with the Premier League, but there’s also access to Fox Sports 1 and 2, ESPN, Comedy Central, CNN, Disney Channel and many more, making it a good destination for cord cutters. There’s also unlimited DVR space and exclusive sports features like a Stats View.

Watch the Fulham vs Wolves live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you travel frequently, you may have noticed that your streaming services don’t follow you in the way you’d expect. All streaming services adjust according to the location you’re currently at so you get different content. Some won’t even work at all. That’s where signing up for a VPN helps. By using one of the best VPNs like NordVPN, you can always choose a U.S. based location so you can still catch up on the sport you’ve paid for including the Fulham vs Wolves live stream. It’s easy to use with many great NordVPN deals making it quite inexpensive too. If you’re really counting the pennies, there’s even a form of NordVPN free trial but we’d recommend only using this as a temporary solution. It’s worth signing up fully for the service.

