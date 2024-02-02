 Skip to main content
Kings vs Pacers live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be rocking with east meets west as the Sacramento Kings (27-19) come to town to play a pretty evenly matched Indiana Pacers (28-22). The Kings fell victim the other night to the Heat as Jimmy Butler put up 31 points against them in the 115-106 loss. The Pacers went back and forth with the Knicks last night, only to lose 109-105.

Even though we are a few months out, both these two find themselves in the middle of post season buzz. We shall see where they end up then, but as for tonight the matchup begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, and here is all you need to know about where to live stream the game.

The best way to watch King vs Pacers

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With bundles like the Bally Sports package and NBC regional sports action, plus 180+ other channels, Fubo is one of the leaders in live streaming professional sports. At a base-level monthly fee of $80, Fubo seems limitless and very cost-effective. There is a 7-day Fubo free trial, and afterwards you can cancel anytime, but why would you? There’s over 1,000 hours of DVR service you can use, the ability to use 10 screens simultaneously, and 4K options in the higher payment tiers. Sign up today and add on your NBA League Pass while you’re at it.

Is there a free King vs Pacers live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you are out of market for this live stream, it most likely isn’t free. If you haven’t already signed up for a service like NBA League Pass, then you are going to be shelling out a few bucks because it currently doesn’t offer a free trial when you sign up. However, NBA League Pass does currently have some deals going on that make signing up for it a little more lucrative to catch out-of-market games on both Fubo and YouTube TV.

Watch the King vs Pacers live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network helps you access U.S.-based steaming services and the live streams that come with them. There are many VPNs out there, but we recommend Nord VPN specifically. The monthly base fee for using NordVPn is $12 and has a 30-day money-back guarantee. It is compatible with products like Mac, Windows, and Android, to name a few. It’s highly reliable and has unlimited bandwidth to make your live streams run smoothly.

