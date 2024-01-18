 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Kings vs Pacers live stream: Can you watch the game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The Indiana Pacers (23-17) and the Sacramento Kings (23-17) are set to meet with one another tonight. Both teams are meeting for the first time this season. They split the series between them in 2022-2023, with both teams winning at home during that series of games. The Pacers look to get back on track after taking losses to Denver and Utah. The Sacramento Kings blew a 22-point lead to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night and may struggle against their opponent tonight as the Pacers come in with a league-leading PPG average of 125.6.

Tip-off takes place tonight, January 18, at 10:00 p.m. ET from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. NBC Sports California has the regional broadcast of the game. If you’re looking for some streaming options for tonight’s matchup, then here is everything you need to know.

The Best Way to Watch Kings vs Pacers Live Stream

World Series on FuboTV.
.

You can stream 200+ live channels you love, many of which are some of your key live sports providers, on Fubo. The service comes with a free trial, and when you sign up, you can utilize NBA League Pass, which allows you to watch out-of-market games. Many sports fans have ditched cable for Fubo due to its price packages and massive library of channels available right out of the gate.

Is There a Free Kings vs. Pacers Live Stream?

Perfect for watching NFL, NBA, and more, you can score 50% off your first month of live TV with Sling TV.

NBA on YouTube TV.There’s isn’t a completely free option. For viewers outside of California, there are a few ways you can watch the game this evening. Neither of them are free per se. Your cheapest options are the previously mentioned Fubo and YouTube TV. By using your NBA League Pass with YouTube TV, you can watch out-of-market games. YouTube TV currently has a deal for $50 for the rest of the NBA regular season on April 30th, 2024. Many fans who are always on the go utilize YouTube TV to stream their team’s games via smart phones and laptops. It’s another great option to catch out-of-market games.

How Can I Watch the Kings vs Pacers Live Stream From Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A VPN (or virtual private network) can help you access live streams that are based only in the U.S. If you’re living abroad or just traveling out of the country, NordVPN is our choice to assist you. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, and it holds a ton of bandwidth. VPNs help you save a lot of money when you’re on the road, help disguise your location, and what’s best is that they lower some costs while you stream and browse the web.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Knicks vs Rockets live stream: Can you watch the game for free?
Aerial view of the Toyota Center for the Houston Rockets.

The Houston Rockets close out their grueling six-game road trip with a game at Madison Square Garden tonight. They take on the New York Knicks very shortly, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you're looking to watch, the game will only be televised locally on MSG (Knicks markets) and Space City Home Network (Rockets markets), but there are also a handful of different live stream options. Here's everything you need to know to watch the Knicks vs Rockets online:
The Best Way to Watch Knicks vs Rockets Live Stream

Read more
Sabres vs Blackhawks live stream: Can you watch for free?
A hockey game shown on a Sony A95L QD-OLED.

On the NHL slate tonight is a match between the Buffalo Sabres and the Chicago Blackhawks. It begins in an hour, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and takes place at the Keybank Center in Buffalo New York. For locals, the game will be broadcast on MSG, but everyone else will have to tune in a different way to watch live. If you're wondering how to watch the Sabres vs Blackhawks live stream, possibly even for free, we have all the details for you. It's going to be an exciting match and you won't want to miss it.
How to watch the Sabres vs Blackhawks live stream

Since the Panthers vs Red Wings game is being broadcast on MSG on local networks, that limits where you'll be able to tune in outside the area. You could use MSG+ which is the network's streaming service, but we recommend using another platform. Instead, we find it's better to watch live sports like tonight's game on FuboTV, now just called Fubo after rebranding.

Read more
Hawks vs Magic live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Trae Young runs off the court with his hand up.

In one of the more underrated matchups during a busy Wednesday night in the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks host the Orlando Magic. It's a compelling battle of strengths, as the up-tempo Hawks enter fourth in the NBA in scoring, while the Magic are No. 4 defensively.

This one tips at 7:30 p.m. ET, just one hour from now, and will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southeast-ATL (Hawks markets) and Bally Sports Florida (Magic markets). But if you don't have cable, you live out of market where the game isn't televised, or for whatever other reason you want to watch a live stream, we've got you covered with a full rundown of different ways you can watch the Hawks vs Magic online.
The Best Way to Watch Hawks vs Magic Live Stream

Read more