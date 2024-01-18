Kings vs Pacers live stream: Can you watch the game for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Indiana Pacers (23-17) and the Sacramento Kings (23-17) are set to meet with one another tonight. Both teams are meeting for the first time this season. They split the series between them in 2022-2023, with both teams winning at home during that series of games. The Pacers look to get back on track after taking losses to Denver and Utah. The Sacramento Kings blew a 22-point lead to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night and may struggle against their opponent tonight as the Pacers come in with a league-leading PPG average of 125.6.

Tip-off takes place tonight, January 18, at 10:00 p.m. ET from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. NBC Sports California has the regional broadcast of the game. If you’re looking for some streaming options for tonight’s matchup, then here is everything you need to know.

The Best Way to Watch Kings vs Pacers Live Stream

You can stream 200+ live channels you love, many of which are some of your key live sports providers, on Fubo. The service comes with a free trial, and when you sign up, you can utilize NBA League Pass, which allows you to watch out-of-market games. Many sports fans have ditched cable for Fubo due to its price packages and massive library of channels available right out of the gate.

Is There a Free Kings vs. Pacers Live Stream?

Perfect for watching NFL, NBA, and more, you can score 50% off your first month of live TV with Sling TV.

There’s isn’t a completely free option. For viewers outside of California, there are a few ways you can watch the game this evening. Neither of them are free per se. Your cheapest options are the previously mentioned Fubo and YouTube TV. By using your NBA League Pass with YouTube TV, you can watch out-of-market games. YouTube TV currently has a deal for $50 for the rest of the NBA regular season on April 30th, 2024. Many fans who are always on the go utilize YouTube TV to stream their team’s games via smart phones and laptops. It’s another great option to catch out-of-market games.

How Can I Watch the Kings vs Pacers Live Stream From Abroad

A VPN (or virtual private network) can help you access live streams that are based only in the U.S. If you’re living abroad or just traveling out of the country, NordVPN is our choice to assist you. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, and it holds a ton of bandwidth. VPNs help you save a lot of money when you’re on the road, help disguise your location, and what’s best is that they lower some costs while you stream and browse the web.

Editors' Recommendations