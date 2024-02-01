 Skip to main content
Lakers vs Celtics live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The inconsistency of the Los Angeles Lakers (24-25) is a narrative going into their matchup against the rival Boston Celtics (37-11). Tuesday night, the Lakers saw a loss from the Atlanta Hawks, a team that is also stuck in a bit of a doldrum. The LeBron James-led squad is plagued with some defensive woes, and now one of the NBA’s best and longest-rivaled franchises stands in their way. Jayson Tatum continues to shine for the Celtics with 26.7 PPG and 8.7 rebounds. One can wonder if this game will be one-sided or another chapter in the historic east-west rivalry.

Catch tip-off for this game at 7:30 p.m. ET live from the TD Garden in Boston. Here is all the information you’ll need to catch a live stream of the game tonight.

The best way to watch the Lakers vs Celtics live stream

Sling TV

Sling TV is turning into the new platform for sports fans to turn to after they have left their cable box behind. There is a Sling TV deal that gives you 50% off your first month, making your first month as little as $20, and after that, it will go up to $40. You can customize what channels you want and don’t want through Sling TV. There are two options: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sports fans seem to gravitate more towards Sling Orange due to the channels on the bundle. There is no free trial for Sling TV, but there is a huge monthly cut in your streaming costs by switching over to Sling TV today.

Is there a free Lakers vs Celtics live stream?

The quick answer is no. However, there is an immediate option cheaper than Sling. Warner Bros. Discovery continues to expand what is under their umbrella of content on their streaming platform, Max. Through the Bleacher Report Menu on Max, you can catch an occasional NBA live stream. However, Max does not have a free trial period, thus making a legal live stream for the Lakers vs. Celtics hard to come by. You can sign up for Max right now for $10 a month to see all that the service has to offer.

Watch the Lakers vs Celtics live stream from abroad with a VPN

VPNs are our best friend when traveling abroad and looking to gain access to U.S.-based live streams in a way that keeps your data and identity safe and doesn’t hurt your wallet. NordVPN has a base monthly fee of $12 a month and a 30-day money-back guarantee upon signing up. It is available in over 60 countries and on over 5000 servers. It’s reliable and never has any sluggish bandwidth speed, which is a major plus for live streams of basketball games..

