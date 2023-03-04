Man City vs Newcastle live stream: Watch the game for free

Man City vs Newcastle kicks off soon and it’s likely to be quite the thrilling match in the English Premier League thanks to both sides being in strong form. While Man City seems to have the edge, there’s no guarantee other than knowing this is going to be a thrilling match. If you’re looking to find out how to watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the insight into how to watch the match and others in the English Premier League. We also look at the best way to watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream for free.

Watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV pivots itself well as the best streaming service for sports fans. It provides access to over 145 channels depending on the plan you agree to, with a huge array of sports channels in the mix. There’s NBC and USA Network for the English Premier League but there’s also Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel, among many others. FuboTV starts at $75 per month but you can always check out a seven-day FuboTV free trial. If you sign up now, you can watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream for free along with the rest of the Premier League unfolding over the next seven days. It’s a useful way of checking out what FuboTV has to offer without paying up.

Watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV isn’t usually the first port of call for many streaming fans, but it has access to about half of the Premier League games live with the other half available on-demand after the game ends. Man City vs Newcastle isn’t available live but if you were planning on watching it on-demand anyhow, you can sign up for Peacock Premium to do so. It costs $5 per month for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month for an ad-free experience. Check out the best shows on Peacock while you’re there.

Watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is one of the best live TV streaming services you can subscribe to right now. For the purposes of the Man City vs Newcastle live stream, you have access to both NBC and USA Network, but it has so much more. For $70 per month, there are over 90 channels with the service also bundling in Disney+ and ESPN+. It’s an extensive live TV streaming service so it’s also worth checking out the best shows on Hulu and best movies on Disney+.

Watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV isn’t always the first option for live TV streaming but it offers a lot for $65 per month. There are dozens of channels including NBC and USA Network, Fox Sports 1 and 2, ESPN, Comedy Central, CNN, Disney Channel, and a bunch more. Easy to use, you also gain unlimited DVR space as well as exclusive sports features like a Stats View so it’s well-suited for soccer fans.

Watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’ve ever traveled abroad, you may have noticed your streaming services can’t always follow. Depending on the country you’re in, you may have reduced service or you may not even be able to use the app at all. If you sign up for one of the best VPNs like NordVPN, you can solve that issue. Simply pick a US-based server and you can pretend you’re back home no matter where you may be physically. By doing so, you can watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream from your hotel without an issue, and with the benefit of additional privacy and security too. There’s a form of NordVPN free trial if you want to check it out, but it’s worth committing to.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations