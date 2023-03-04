 Skip to main content
Man City vs Newcastle live stream: Watch the game for free

Jennifer Allen
By

Man City vs Newcastle kicks off soon and it’s likely to be quite the thrilling match in the English Premier League thanks to both sides being in strong form. While Man City seems to have the edge, there’s no guarantee other than knowing this is going to be a thrilling match. If you’re looking to find out how to watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the insight into how to watch the match and others in the English Premier League. We also look at the best way to watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream for free.

Watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV pivots itself well as the best streaming service for sports fans. It provides access to over 145 channels depending on the plan you agree to, with a huge array of sports channels in the mix. There’s NBC and USA Network for the English Premier League but there’s also Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel, among many others. FuboTV starts at $75 per month but you can always check out a seven-day FuboTV free trial. If you sign up now, you can watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream for free along with the rest of the Premier League unfolding over the next seven days. It’s a useful way of checking out what FuboTV has to offer without paying up.

Watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Peacock TV isn’t usually the first port of call for many streaming fans, but it has access to about half of the Premier League games live with the other half available on-demand after the game ends. Man City vs Newcastle isn’t available live but if you were planning on watching it on-demand anyhow, you can sign up for Peacock Premium to do so. It costs $5 per month for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month for an ad-free experience. Check out the best shows on Peacock while you’re there.

Watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu With Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV is one of the best live TV streaming services you can subscribe to right now. For the purposes of the Man City vs Newcastle live stream, you have access to both NBC and USA Network, but it has so much more. For $70 per month, there are over 90 channels with the service also bundling in Disney+ and ESPN+. It’s an extensive live TV streaming service so it’s also worth checking out the best shows on Hulu and best movies on Disney+.

Watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV isn’t always the first option for live TV streaming but it offers a lot for $65 per month. There are dozens of channels including NBC and USA Network, Fox Sports 1 and 2, ESPN, Comedy Central, CNN, Disney Channel, and a bunch more. Easy to use, you also gain unlimited DVR space as well as exclusive sports features like a Stats View so it’s well-suited for soccer fans.

Watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you’ve ever traveled abroad, you may have noticed your streaming services can’t always follow. Depending on the country you’re in, you may have reduced service or you may not even be able to use the app at all. If you sign up for one of the best VPNs like NordVPN, you can solve that issue. Simply pick a US-based server and you can pretend you’re back home no matter where you may be physically. By doing so, you can watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream from your hotel without an issue, and with the benefit of additional privacy and security too. There’s a form of NordVPN free trial if you want to check it out, but it’s worth committing to.

What channel is Real Madrid vs. Barcelona on? Watch the game live
Noah McGraw
By Noah McGraw
March 2, 2023 11:13AM
A soccer field.

You're all geared up to switch on the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona channel and watch some fútbol. The first leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-finals kicks off today as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona clash at Santiago Bernabeu stadium. This is one of the most anticipated matches of the year, and the hype is high. Barca is coming off a two-loss streak with Sunday's 1-0 loss to Almeria and Thursday's 2-1 loss to Man United. Their spirits aren't as high as they were before their 3-1 win in the Supercopa final against Madrid last month. Real Madrid may have tied 1-1 to Atlético Madrid last week, but were on a five-win streak before that, including a resounding 5-2 victory over Liverpool. Only one team can progress in La Copa. Who wants it more?
What channel is Real Madrid vs. Barcelona on?
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona is only available on ESPN+. That means you won't be able to watch it live on a cable channel. But don't worry, it's still possible to watch the game live in the US. We just have to turn to ESPN's streaming platform. Streaming continues to dominate basic cable, and tonight is no exception. ESPN could easily have put such a popular matchup on one of their many cable channels but elected to make it an ESPN+ exclusive. This is likely a sign that international sports will continue to stay exclusive to online streaming for now, but you can still get the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream on a television, as ESPN+ is available on most smart TVs, as well as set-top boxes like the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona online
The match starts at 3 p.m. ET today, March 2. The only way US viewers can watch is on ESPN+. You'll need a subscription, and there are a few options for how to get one. ESPN+ on its own currently costs $10 per month or $100 for a year-long plan. There is currently no ESPN+ free trial. You can also get ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney. That costs $13 per month for the ad-supported plan or $20 per month for ad-free, but that will only affect your Hulu watching. If you don't have any of the services yet, this is the best way to save money. If you're only concerned with watching today's game, the $10 monthly subscription is your cheapest bet.

UFC live stream: How to watch UFC from anywhere, legally
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 2, 2023 10:50AM
how to stream ufc fights online 246 mcgregor v cowboy

High-speed internet has made it easy and economical for millions of people to "cut the cord" and ditch traditional cable or satellite TV in favor of online streaming services. But due to regional broadcasting restrictions, sports fans had to wait a while longer to enjoy live and on-demand content. Movies and TV shows have been available on services like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video for about a decade now, and today's 4K smart TVs even come with built-in internet connectivity and pre-loaded streaming apps -- but only recently have broadcasters like ESPN done the same thing for live-action sports, including UFC live streams.

The world’s biggest mixed martial arts fighting league has joined with ESPN to bring you all of your favorite UFC content in 2023, both online and on TV. Fox previously held exclusive broadcasting rights to UFC through 2018, but starting in 2019, the contract went to ESPN. ESPN rolled out its own premium streaming service called ESPN+ in the spring of 2018. This is great news for MMA fans, as the UFC's tight relationship with ESPN now makes it easy to live stream UFC fights online. Although some fight cards are broadcast on ESPN's TV channel and UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+ is the only venue for watching UFC PPVs online. This means that for the foreseeable future, all Ultimate Fighting Championship content is airing only on this network, and if you're looking for the best way to watch every UFC live stream online, ESPN+ is what you need.
Watch the UFC live stream on ESPN Plus

PGA Tour live stream: Watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 2, 2023 4:55AM
Justin Thomas playing golf at PGA Tour

The next PGA Tour event -- the Arnold Palmer Invitational -- is one you seriously don't want to miss. Exhibiting some of the best golfers in the world, this is the golfing weekend to watch. If you're not sure where to begin with knowing how to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream, we're here to help. We've picked out all the best ways to watch the golfing event. That includes the perfect way to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream for free. Read on while we take you through the choices.
Watch the PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV continues to be one of the best live TV streaming services for sports fans. In this case, you get access to the Golf Channel along with the likes of Fox Sports 1 and 2, the MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and many more. Besides sports channels, there's also access to many news stations, Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and others so the whole family will be delighted. FuboTV costs from $75 per month but there's always a FuboTV free trial to check out. Sign up for it and you get seven days of access for free so it's perfect if you simply want to check out the PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational for free.

