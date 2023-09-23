 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the (free) Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream

Jennifer Allen
By

Manchester City take on Nottingham Forest at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT and all pundits reckon it’s going to be an easy win for the Premier League leaders. However, as any soccer fan will tell you, every match can be a surprise. Whatever happens, you’re going to want to watch it. There are a few different ways to watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream including ways to watch the game for free. They all lead to you watching on USA Network as that’s where the match is.

Watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services and it’s quite affordable at the moment. To watch the game, you’ll need to sign up for Sling Blue. The first month costs just $20 with the price rising to $40 for subsequent months. It gives you access to 41 channels including USA Network, Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and a bunch of news stations too. If you can’t watch live, you can use the service’s 50 hours of cloud DVR storage instead.

Watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is the perfect option for sports fans with a vast number of sports channels across the service. Over 145 channels are included with USA Network deal for Man City vs Nottingham Forest but there’s also Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and many more. For when you want a break from sports, there’s always Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and many others. Best of all, there’s a FuboTV free trial so you can watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream for free. It lasts for seven days before the price rises to $75 per month.

Related

Watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The live guide on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV is a great choice for cord-cutters. It costs $70 per month but that pays for over 90 channels including USA Network. Check out the best shows on Hulu while you’re there, but potentially the big highlight is having access to Disney+ and ESPN+ giving you plenty of family-friendly fodder, as well as more sporting actions too.

Watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

YouTube TV includes over 100 channels with USA Network being just one of them. Elsewhere, you also get ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports, so many of your sporting loves are catered for here. There are also general channels like Disney and Paramount too. For the purposes of watching Man City vs Nottingham for free, you can check out the YouTube TV free trial to solely watch this game for free. Otherwise, YouTube TV costs $65 per month.

Watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you travel regularly, you’ll have noticed that your streaming services don’t work as anticipated. To avoid missing out on what you’re paying for, you need one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. By using it, you can trick the streaming service into thinking you’re still back home, thereby allowing you to watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream. It takes moments to set up and while there’s no NordVPN free trial, it’s worth every cent to sign up to.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Georgia Bulldogs live stream: Watch college football for free
People inside Sanford Stadium in Georgia.

The SEC takes center stage on Saturday afternoon as the South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Athens, Georgia, to take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. The game will be played at Sanford Stadium on the campus of the University of Georgia. On FanDuel, the Bulldogs are a huge 27.5-point favorite.

After losing to North Carolina in the opening game, South Carolina bounced back last week with a 47-21 win over Furman. However, beating Georgia is nearly an impossible task. The Bulldogs have not lost a game since December 4, 2021. To make matters worse, South Carolina has lost seven of the last eight matchups against Georgia, with their lone win coming in 2019.
Watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia live stream on CBS

Read more
Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream: Watch Thursday Night Football for free
Jalen Hurts of the Eagles jogs and stares.

Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off with Thursday Night Football (TNF) when the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) travel to Pennsylvania to play the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. FanDuel has the Eagles as 6.5-point favorites.

Minnesota stumbled out of the gate against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kicker Chase McLaughlin made the go-ahead 57-yard field goal to put the Bucs ahead 20-17 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Vikings' offense failed to get a first down for the rest of the game as Tampa held on for the victory. In Foxboro, Massachusetts, the Eagles' offensive exploded for 16 unanswered points in the first quarter before going ice cold the rest of the half. Three second half field goals by Jake Elliot ended up being the difference as the Eagles held on for a 25-20 victory.
Watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream on Prime Video and Twitch

Read more
Where to watch the 2023 MTV VMAs: live stream for free
MTV VMAs 2023 logo of a moonman.

The biggest stars in music will be celebrated at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Nicki Minaj hosts the show for the second straight year at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The ceremony will air live on a Tuesday for the first time in VMA history.

Taylor Swift leads all artists with 11 nominations. SZA has eight nominations, followed by Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Blackpink, and Olivia Rodrigo with six. Shakira will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and Diddy will be honored with the Global Icon Award. Expect live performances from Demi Lovato, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Shakira, and Nicki Minaj.
Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs on MTV and Paramount Global networks

Read more