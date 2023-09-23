Manchester City take on Nottingham Forest at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT and all pundits reckon it’s going to be an easy win for the Premier League leaders. However, as any soccer fan will tell you, every match can be a surprise. Whatever happens, you’re going to want to watch it. There are a few different ways to watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream including ways to watch the game for free. They all lead to you watching on USA Network as that’s where the match is.

Watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream on Sling TV

Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services and it’s quite affordable at the moment. To watch the game, you’ll need to sign up for Sling Blue. The first month costs just $20 with the price rising to $40 for subsequent months. It gives you access to 41 channels including USA Network, Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and a bunch of news stations too. If you can’t watch live, you can use the service’s 50 hours of cloud DVR storage instead.

Watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is the perfect option for sports fans with a vast number of sports channels across the service. Over 145 channels are included with USA Network deal for Man City vs Nottingham Forest but there’s also Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and many more. For when you want a break from sports, there’s always Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and many others. Best of all, there’s a FuboTV free trial so you can watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream for free. It lasts for seven days before the price rises to $75 per month.

Watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is a great choice for cord-cutters. It costs $70 per month but that pays for over 90 channels including USA Network. Check out the best shows on Hulu while you’re there, but potentially the big highlight is having access to Disney+ and ESPN+ giving you plenty of family-friendly fodder, as well as more sporting actions too.

Watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV includes over 100 channels with USA Network being just one of them. Elsewhere, you also get ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports, so many of your sporting loves are catered for here. There are also general channels like Disney and Paramount too. For the purposes of watching Man City vs Nottingham for free, you can check out the YouTube TV free trial to solely watch this game for free. Otherwise, YouTube TV costs $65 per month.

Watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you travel regularly, you’ll have noticed that your streaming services don’t work as anticipated. To avoid missing out on what you’re paying for, you need one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. By using it, you can trick the streaming service into thinking you’re still back home, thereby allowing you to watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream. It takes moments to set up and while there’s no NordVPN free trial, it’s worth every cent to sign up to.

Editors' Recommendations