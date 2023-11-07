Man City vs Young Boys live stream: Can you watch for free?

Man City takes on Young Boys today in the Champions League group stages. It seems almost certain that Man City will triumph with the team playing at home and also seemingly unstoppable right now. While there’s still a chance for upset, it’s going to be one to watch, especially for fans. Below, we’ve got all the best ways to watch the Man City vs Young Boys live stream, no matter where you are in the world. That means the ideal method to watch when in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, as well as if you’re traveling right now. Read on while we take you through everything.

What time is Man City vs Young Boys?

Man City vs Young Boys kicks off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Tuesday November 7. The game starts at 3PM ET/12PM PT/8PM GMT. In Australia, that means an early morning kick off fixture of 7AM AEDT on November 8.

How to watch Man City vs Young Boys in the US

If you want to watch the Champions League in the US, you need to sign up for Paramount Plus. It’s the home of all Champions League games even if it is a smaller streaming service than some of the competition. Despite that, it hosts plenty of major sporting events so it’s ideal for more than just soccer. Frequently, movies and TV shows are added to the service so keep an eye on what’s new on Paramount Plus with many movies and TV shows added regularly. If it’s just Man City vs Young Boys that you want to see, you can rely on a Paramount Plus free trial to do so. The trial only lasts seven days but that’s sufficient for watching the match and getting a taste of what else Paramount Plus has to offer.

How to watch Man City vs Young Boys in the UK

For UK viewers, TNT Sports is the new destination of Champions League soccer. It was previously known as BT Sports so if you had access to that, you’ll still be able to watch the Champions League. For everyone else, you’ll need to sign up for Discovery Premium+ which costs £29.99 per month. No free trial exists but it’s a rolling contract so you’re only committed to 30 days at a time. It’s also possible to sign up through Amazon Prime if you prefer to do it that way.

How to watch Man City vs Young Boys in Canada

For those that live in Canada, DAZN is the solution for all your Champions League needs. It costs $25 CAD per month with a full year plan costing $199 CAD. Besides offering the Champions League, it also has the NFL, UEFA Nations League, Europa League, MLS, and a bunch of other sports. It’s the ideal one-stop solution for sports fans in Canada. While there isn’t a DAZN free trial, you can always choose to sign up just for the month to watch Man City vs Young Boys as you’re not tied in.

How to watch Man City vs Young Boys in Australia

For Australian viewers, Stan Sport is what you need to watch the Man City vs Young Boys game along with the Champions League overall. You need to sign up for Stan before adding on the Stan Sport add-on package. Stan costs from $10 AU per month while the Stan Sport package costs $15 AU per month on top of that. Starting out, you can use a 30-day free trial for Stan but you’ll need to pay the $15 for the add-on bundle to catch the Champions League.

How to watch Man City vs Young Boys from anywhere

If you travel regularly, you’ll know that streaming services don’t tend to follow. Geo-restrictions can add limitations meaning you’re missing out on the streaming you’re paying for. To solve this issue while you travel, use one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. Simply pick a server through the NordVPN app and you can trick your connection into thinking you’re still home, allowing you to access your streaming service and watch Man City vs Young Boys. It’s easy to do with NordVPN being very simple and inexpensive. As one of the best VPNs for streaming, it’s perfect for regular travel.

