Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream: Watch it for FREE

Andrew Morrisey
By

In Europa League soccer action, Manchester United takes on Barcelona today. The match kicks off at 3pm ET, and while there isn’t a national television broadcast available to tune into, there is a way to watch the Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream online. It’s available only on Paramount Plus, which is up there with some of the best live TV streaming services, and which we’ve found a way for you to access for free during the Manchester United vs Barcelona match.

Watch the Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.

The Manchester United vs Barcelona match begins at 3pm ET today, and Paramount Plus is where you’ll be able to watch the live stream online. While Paramount Plus is most well-known for its movies and TV shows, it’s a great streaming service for sports lovers to consider. It’s owned by CBS, and as such, gets you coverage of sports events from the NFL and NCAA basketball seasons, as well as other soccer matches and The Masters PGA Golf tournament. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even access a seven day free trial. This will give you some time to explore the service, and if you capitalize it today you can use it to watch the Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream for free.

Watch the Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you plan to watch the Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream while you’re traveling, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions are usually in place for live sports events. This can completely eliminate your ability to watch the match online. The best way to work around these restrictions is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: Watch the Spurs game for FREE
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
February 19, 2023
amazon live sports prime stadium football soccer wr

Tottenham Hotspur is facing off against West Ham United this weekend, so if you're looking to watch this and other Premier League soccer games online, you've come to the right place. Given the increasing popularity of soccer in the U.S., there are several ways to watch your favorite matches live from the comfort of your home, including the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream which kicks off on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT). If your Sunday morning plans include kicking back with some soccer, then keep reading: The Tottenham vs West Ham game is airing on the NBC and USA networks, so we've laid out the different streaming services that will let you watch it live so you don't miss any of the action.
Watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the popular live TV streaming services in the US, offering a range of entertainment, sports, and news programming for subscribers at an affordable price. However, it's important to note that, like other live TV streaming services, only select Premier League soccer games are available on the NBC and USA networks, which are included with the $40/month Sling Blue package. If you're hoping to catch live Premier League soccer games on Sling TV, make sure to check the schedule to see which ones are being broadcast on these networks. Thankfully, this includes Sunday's Tottenham vs West Ham live stream. Sling TV's affordable pricing and flexible channel lineup make it a great option for soccer fans who are looking to watch select games and other live TV programming. Right now, new subscribers can take advantage of a limited-time offer for 50% off their first month, making it an even more appealing option for budget-conscious cord-cutters.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream: Watch the game for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 18, 2023
SeatGeek

The English Premier League continues this weekend meaning it's a great time for soccer fans to catch up on how best to watch their favorite sport. Aston Villa vs Arsenal is the first game of the day with Arsenal likely to gain a win here despite playing away from home. If you're looking for an Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream, we've got all the best solutions for how to watch the English Premier League online. Even better, we also have a great way to watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream for free, so you won't even have to pay a cent. Keep reading while we lay out all your options to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal online.
Watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream on Sling TV

Sling is a great option for anyone who wants to cut the cord and stick with viewing through an online subscription. Crucially, it has USA Network as well as NBC as part of its Sling Blue package. Both stations have the entire English Premier League between them with the USA Network showing the Aston Villa vs Arsenal game, so you're in good hands here. For the first month, Sling costs just $20 before rising to $40 a month, so it's an affordable way to catch up with the best soccer in the world. For the price, you get access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and many news stations too. There's 50 hours of DVR storage included if you can't watch the game live.

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream: Watch La Liga for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 18, 2023
forest green rovers stadium wood eco park football soccer architecture news zaha hadid architects stroud gloucestershire engl

La Liga -- aka the Spanish soccer league -- is always an exciting one to watch with some huge teams competing in the league. This weekend, Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo is underway and we've got everything you need to know about how best to watch the game. A Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream is available but only if you know which streaming service to use to do so. Fortunately, we're here to help and we've got everything you need to know about how to watch the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream. We also look at if you can watch Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo for free.
Watch the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is the exclusive home for La Liga including the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream. While there were early hopes that some La Liga matches would also be aired on ESPN, this isn't a reliable route to pursue. Instead, sign up to ESPN+ so you don't miss out. It's an add-on service rather than an entire cord-cutting solution but it's perfect for sports fans. For $10 per month, you get access to select live events including MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS matches, along with college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and much more. Of course, there's the La Liga like Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo but there's also the FA Cup, Bundesliga, and many other tournaments and leagues. You also get access to extensive documentaries, roundups, and other exclusive shows. To make it better value, you can always sign up to the Disney+ Bundle for $13 per month and gain access to Disney+ and Hulu alongside ESPN+ to keep the whole family happy. Sadly, there's no ESPN+ free trial anymore but it's great value.

