In Europa League soccer action, Manchester United takes on Barcelona today. The match kicks off at 3pm ET, and while there isn’t a national television broadcast available to tune into, there is a way to watch the Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream online. It’s available only on Paramount Plus, which is up there with some of the best live TV streaming services, and which we’ve found a way for you to access for free during the Manchester United vs Barcelona match.

Watch the Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream on Paramount Plus

The Manchester United vs Barcelona match begins at 3pm ET today, and Paramount Plus is where you’ll be able to watch the live stream online. While Paramount Plus is most well-known for its movies and TV shows, it’s a great streaming service for sports lovers to consider. It’s owned by CBS, and as such, gets you coverage of sports events from the NFL and NCAA basketball seasons, as well as other soccer matches and The Masters PGA Golf tournament. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even access a seven day free trial. This will give you some time to explore the service, and if you capitalize it today you can use it to watch the Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream for free.

Watch the Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you plan to watch the Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream while you’re traveling, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions are usually in place for live sports events. This can completely eliminate your ability to watch the match online. The best way to work around these restrictions is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

