How to watch the free Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream

Andrew Morrisey
By

Soccer fans can catch some Premier League action today, as Manchester United takes on Chelsea at 3pm ET. The game is available to watch exclusively on Peacock TV, and while this will keep you from being able to watch online through several of the best live TV streaming services, Peacock knows a thing or two about live sports. There isn’t a way to watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream for free with Peacock, but we’ve tracked down all of the information you need to make up your mind about what is a very affordable monthly subscription.

Watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock TV

The Peacock TV app.

Peacock TV offers free, $5, and $10 tiers, and while the free tier will get you access to a lot of on-demand content, you’ll need to bump up to at least the $5 tier to get access to the Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream. Peacock is a great outlet for soccer coverage, as it provides live streams for dozens of Premier League games throughout the season. Sports lovers in general should enjoy the platform, as it also covers events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and WWE events. Additionally, with Peacock being NBC-owned, there’s always something new on Peacock from the NBC content library. Whether you’re a Manchester United or Chelsea fan, Peacock is worth the $5 monthly subscription to catch the game.

Watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

You’re going to want to have a VPN in place if you’re hoping to watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea game while traveling, and this is where you can get some free service. A virtual private network is a good thing to have in place for all web users who value their privacy, and it will get you around any geographic restrictions that are in place for the Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services to pair with your Peacock TV, and you can access it for free for an entire month with a NordVPN free trial. A pairing like this would allow you watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea game from anywhere just as you would at home.

