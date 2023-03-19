The FA Cup Quarter Finals are underway with Manchester United vs Fulham the must watch game today. Kicking off at 12.30 pm ET, we’re expecting Manchester United to win but the FA Cup always has its moment of giant killers so anything could happen. For anyone excited to watch the Manchester United vs Fulham live stream, we’re here to help. There’s no way to watch Manchester United vs Fulham for free but you can still enjoy it at a highly affordable price.

Watch the Manchester United vs Fulham live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of the FA Cup so it’s the only place you’re going to be able to catch the Manchester United vs Fulham live stream. That can be a little frustrating as there’s no longer an ESPN+ free trial but on the plus side, ESPN+ is very much worth its $10 per month subscription fee. Besides offering you the rest of the FA Cup for that price, you also get many soccer games from numerous leagues around the world. There are also NCAA basketball games, XFL football, and plenty of other sports too. ESPN’s full 30 for 30 library is available too with the award-winning sports documentary series offering some fantastic insight into your favorite sports stars and more. It’s a must-have subscription service for sports fans of all kinds. If you want maximum value for money, consider signing up for the Disney Bundle instead of ESPN+ on its own. For $13 per month, you get monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu alongside ESPN+, fulfilling your whole household’s entertainment needs.

Watch the Manchester United vs Fulham live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling abroad while wanting to keep up with the FA Cup, ESPN+ is unlikely to work across any borders. Many streaming services offer limited content libraries or don’t even work when you’re in a different country. The solution here is to use one of the best VPNs to circumvent the issue. If you use NordVPN — one of our favorite solutions — you can pretend you’re back home. Via the app, you choose a server based in the US and then your internet connection is funneled through there, tricking ESPN+ into thinking you’re back home. That way, you can use the streaming service you’ve paid for and deserve to use. It also offers enhanced privacy and security protection so there’s peace of mind if you often use public Wi-Fi or networks you don’t fully trust. Technically, there’s no NordVPN free trial but you can rely on the 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re worried it won’t be the right fit for you.

