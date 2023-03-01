The FA Cup continues with Manchester United vs West Ham, kicking off at 2.45 PM ET. Part of the fifth round of the FA Cup, things are really heating up now and while it’s likely that Manchester United will win, anything could happen. This is sure to be a match worth watching. If you’re looking to find out the best way to watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream, you’re in luck. We’re here to help. While there’s no way to watch Manchester United vs West Ham for free, we do still know the best options out there.

Watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of the FA Cup so it’s exactly where you should check out Manchester United vs West Ham. While there’s no ESPN free trial anymore, it’s worth the $10 per month if you’re a big sports fan. You get access to more soccer games including many leagues around the world, along with NCAA basketball games, XFL football, and access to the full 30 for 30 library. The sports documentary series is one of the best around and fascinating for anyone who wants to learn more about their favorite sports stars. It’s also possible to pay $13 per month to acquire the Disney Bundle. The bundle gives you monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu as well as ESPN+ so $13 is quite the bargain for enough entertainment to keep the whole family happy.

Watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you happen to be traveling while Manchester United vs West Ham are playing, you may notice an issue — geography. Not all streaming services work abroad and that can mean you’re locked out of a streaming app even though you’re paying for it. The solution is to use a VPN so you can ‘pretend’ you’re back home by picking a US-based server when you’re actually in a hotel miles away. One of the best VPNs for the purpose is NordVPN. It’s incredibly simple to use thanks to an intuitive app that also offers extensive privacy and security protections. It’s useful to have just to keep your data safe from prying eyes, as well as to allow you to access ESPN+ and other services while you’re abroad. There’s a kind of NordVPN free trial too if you want to check out the service before committing to a longer plan.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations