How to watch the free Manchester United vs Wrexham live stream

A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Manchester United vs Wrexham is kicking off later today and it’s sure to be exciting to watch. While it’s very likely we’ll see a Manchester United victory, it’s been amazing to watch how far Wrexham has progressed in the time it has been owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. There’s a late kickoff time of 10.30 PM ET/7.30 PM PT but it’ll be worth staying awake for if you’re on the east coast. To help you out, we’ve got all you need to know about how to watch the Manchester United vs Wrexham live stream online. Keep reading while we take you through your options including how to watch Manchester United vs Wrexham for free.

Watch the Manchester United vs Wrexham live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

If you’re keen to watch the Manchester United vs Wrexham live stream for free, you need to sign up for FuboTV. The streaming service is the best choice for sports fans overall with a strong focus on live sports. Fubo Pro is the base plan and costs $75 for 145 channels along with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR which could be useful if you want to watch the game at a better time for you. Besides offering the Manchester United vs Wrexham live stream, you also have access to a wealth of channels like Fox Sports, CBS Sports Network, NBC, NFL Network, NHL Network, and dozens more. The best part? There’s a FuboTV free trial so you can sign up today and enjoy seven days of unrestricted access without paying a cent. It’s ideal if you solely want to check out the Manchester United vs Wrexham live stream for free, or try out other channel options.

Watch the Manchester United vs Wrexham live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus on black background.

Another way to watch the Manchester United vs Wrexham live stream is to sign up for ESPN Plus. The service costs $10 per month or $100 per year, and there’s no ESPN+ free trial. It provides you with plenty of sporting options including select live events including MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS games. There are also college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and Grand Slam tennis matches. Perhaps the best thing about it is its analysis and documentaries too with the award-winning 30 for 30 series one to watch. All the best shows on ESPN Plus give you great insight into the sports you love, so this is far more than just a service for live games.

Watch the Manchester United vs Wrexham live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you’re traveling abroad and still want to use your regular streaming services to access content like the Manchester United vs Wrexham live stream, you’re likely to run into some issues. Due to geo-restrictions, you may not be able to access FuboTV or ESPN+ like you normally would. To do so, sign up for one of the best VPNs so you can trick your connection into thinking you’re actually still at home. Our preferred choice is NordVPN. Via its app, simply pick a US-based server and you can enjoy the game just like if you were still on your couch. It takes moments to set up and also gives you improved security compared to if you were connected directly to a public Wi-Fi network such as the one at your hotel. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth making the small investment into something that gives you so much. If you’re really worried, you can always depend on the service’s 30-day money-back guarantee but we’re expecting you to love what it offers.

