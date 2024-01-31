Mavericks vs Timberwolves live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

The Dallas Mavericks (26-21) make their way over to the Target Center to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (33-14), who currently have the number one spot in the Western Conference rankings. The issue here is that the Mavs will be there without star players Luka Doncic (right ankle Spain) and Kyrie Irving (right thumb sprain). The Timberwolves are going to be a hard team to beat with or without the pair, as they have players like Karl Anthony Towns putting up an average of 22.6 PPG and Anthony Edwards dropping 27 points in the win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night.

Tip-off begins a few minutes after 8:00 p.m. ET, and if you’re looking for where exactly to live stream the game online, look no further than the information provided below.

The best way to watch the Mavericks vs Timberwolves live stream

With over 180+ channels available when you sign up, Fubo is now one of the leaders in live streaming sports. Sports fans are looking for something a little more cost-effective and long-term, so that is why they have made the jump to Fubo as of late. With a 7-day trial period and the ability to cancel anytime, Fubo has over 1,000 hours of DVR space built into its plans and 4K options in their pricing. When you sign up, don’t forget to add on your NBA League Pass to catch all the out-of-market action this regular season.

Is there a free Mavericks vs Timberwolves live stream?

The answer here is technically no. If you are in the local and regional markets for tonight’s matchup and sign up for services like Fubo and YouTube TV, then there is a good chance you can catch the game within a free trial. However, to add on a NBA League Pass membership to stream out-of-market games is the real kicker, as NBA League Pass may have a special deal going on right now, but it does not have a free trial to go along with it.

Watch the Mavericks vs Timberwolves live stream from abroad with a VPN

VPNs are a great way to live stream U.S.-based sports broadcasts while traveling abroad. A virtual private network is cost-effective and safe for any customer, as it is a product that keeps your information and data safe while on a live stream. There are many VPNs out there, but we recommend NordVPN. It is compatible with the ever-popular Mac and Windows interfaces. NordVPN also has unlimited bandwidth, which is always a plus when you live stream live sports.

