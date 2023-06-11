MotoGP’s Italian Grand Prix is today, and even though it’s a recorded broadcast instead of the live European broadcast, you can watch the race on CNBC. This opens up quite a few places to watch the live stream online, including several of the best live TV streaming services. There are also a few ways to watch the Italian Grand Prix for free. We’ve rounded up all of the information you’ll need, so read onward for more details.

Watch the Moto GP Italian Grand Prix live stream on Sling TV

While Sling TV is generally a pretty simple live TV streaming service, it gets slightly complicated in order to watch the Italian Grand Prix. You’ll need to subscribe to Sling’s Blue base plan and add the News Extra add-on in order to get CNBC. This would bring a monthly subscription to $46 with Sling, but you’ll be getting access to more than 50 channels, including USA, TNT, NFL Network, and Comedy Central. There isn’t a Sling TV free trial to speak of, but new subscribers can generally find a discount on a base subscription plan.

Watch the Moto GP Italian Grand Prix live stream on FuboTV

There may be no better place for sports lovers to watch the Italian Grand Prix than FuboTV. Fubo is also one of he places you can watch for free, as a 7-day FuboTV free trial is available to new subscribers. With a Fubo subscription you’ll get access to the ESPN Networks, the Fox Sports Networks, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. CNBC is also part of the package, so you can head over to FuboTV knowing access to the Italian Grand Prix awaits.

Watch the Moto GP Italian Grand Prix live stream on Hulu with Live TV

CNBC is also available on Hulu’s premium subscription tier, Hulu with Live TV. This makes a good option if you like watching more than just sports, as a Hulu with Live TV subscription will also get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A subscription goes for $70 per month, and it also gets you access to ESPN+ and Disney+. While there isn’t a free trial for this premium Hulu with Live TV service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the Hulu platform before subscribing.

Watch the Moto GP Italian Grand Prix live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV is another option for watching the Italian Grand Prix online, and it’s also another option for watching the race for free. With just a few clicks you can subscribe to YouTube TV and get access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming. These include CNBC and dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a YouTube TV free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch the Italian Grand Prix for free.

Watch the Moto GP Italian Grand Prix live stream from abroad with a VPN

A VPN is something you’ll want to have in place if you’re trying to watch the Italian Grand Prix while traveling. You’re likely to bump into geographic restrictions with these streaming platforms, and the best way around them is with a virtual private network. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and you could pair a FuboTV free trial with a NordVPN free trial to watch the Italian Grand Prix for free from anywhere. If you’ve already exhausted a NordVPN free trial, the service is generally affordable and discounts are almost always taking place.

