The defending champ Denver Nuggets (33-16) look for their fourth straight win tonight as the Portland Trail Blazers (15-33) come to town. Portland stunned us with a win over the Bucks the other night, but they still sit 8.5 games outside of the top 10 rankings in the west. Their struggle are still apparent as they still have the second lowest offensive rating at 109.1 points per 100 possessions. The Nuggets more recently have had big wins over the 76ers and the Bucks and trail the number one seed in the west by a game and a half.

This Western Conference matchup kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Here is where you can catch a live stream online to watch it at home or on the go.

The best way to watch Nuggets vs Trail Blazers

Start your Fubo free trial today and pick up channels for live streaming like Root Sports and Altitude Sports, channels home to these two teams and others within their respected regional sports markets. Fubo prides itself on having no contracts, and you can cancel anytime, but why would you? At a base price of $80 a month, Fubo does not burn a hole in your pocket and gives you a lot of bang for your buck with over 1,000 hours of DVR space, and if you want to spend a little more, there is 4K included in some of the packages Fubo offers.

Is there a free Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live stream?

With NBA League Pass, you can access all the out-of-market action you want this season. However, there is no free trial at the moment for NBA League Pass, so that somewhat restricts the idea of a free live stream. However, through YouTube TV, you can pay $50 for an NBA League Pass for the remainder of the 2023–2024 season. Not $50 a month, just $50 on its own for the full experience.

Watch the Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN is one of many virtual private networks available for those seeking U.S.-based live streams while traveling abroad. We recommend NordVPN for its reliability and compatibility due to its unlimited bandwidth and it being compatible with just about any piece of tech for consumer content. At $12 a month at base value, Nord VPN also gives you a 30-day money-back guarantee that allows you to catch all the live sports action you want while out of the country it originates from.

Editors' Recommendations