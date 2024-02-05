The New Orleans Pelicans (28-21) edged out the San Antonio Spurs Friday night by one point. Tonight the Pelicans are back on the court as the Toronto Raptors (17-32) come to town. Although the Raptors come into the Smoothie King Center with a less than satisfactory record going for them, they do still have some strengths to utilize in tonight’s game. Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.3 PPG and has played great defense, averaging 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. The question is: will that be enough against the Pelicans, who right now are 16-4 when scoring more than 117 points per game?

The broadcast of tonight’s action starts at 8:00 p.m. ET from New Orleans. If you want to catch a live stream of the game, here are some pointers on what to look into when trying to catch the game online.

The best way to watch the Raptors vs Pelicans live stream

Fubo has over 180 channels to live stream, including regional sports networks like the Bally Sports package. There is a Fubo free trial that new customers get upon signing up. The platform has package prices that begin at $80 a month. You get over 1,000 hours of DVR space to record games you may have missed and the ability to use up to 10 screens simultaneously. Once signed up, be sure to add on your NBA League Pass to gain access to all the out-of-market action you have yearned for when all you had was cable television.

Is there a free Raptors vs Pelicans live stream?

Most likely, if you’re out of the local and regional markets for tonight’s game, the live stream for it won’t be free. NBA League Pass is here to help any NBA fan catch all the action this regular season; however, there is no free trial for the service. With that being said, there is a pretty good NBA League Pass deal going on right now on YouTube TV, where it is only $50 for the remainder of the season. Add your subscription to places like YouTube TV or Fubo and catch all the teams you have been missing out on all season.

Watch the Raptors vs Pelicans live stream from abroad with a VPN

A virtual private network is meant to protect our identity and data from hackers while we access U.S.-based live streams. It can also let you access content like a local, even when you’re not in the country. We like to recommend NordVPN for its reliability and affordability. With a base monthly fee of $12 a month and a 30-day money-back guarantee, NordVPN has unlimited bandwidth and is available in 60 countries outside the U.S. It’s also compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android, to name a few.

