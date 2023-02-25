 Skip to main content
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream: Watch La Liga online

Lucas Coll
By

This Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT), Real Madrid is hosting Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Spain. If you’re in the U.S. and you’re looking for a reliable way to watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream and other LaLiga soccer games online, then the answer is simple: ESPN+. The sports broadcaster’s premium streaming platform is currently the only outlet for watching live LaLiga soccer in the U.S. Given that ESPN and the soccer league have signed a contract that extends their relationship into the late 2020s, this isn’t looking to change any time soon, so if you’re a soccer fan looking to catch all the action of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream and other LaLiga matches, here are your options for watching them online with ESPN+.

Watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream on ESPN+

The ESPN+ logo on a black background.

To watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream and all other LaLiga soccer games in the U.S., you’ll need ESPN+. ESPN+ currently rings in at $10 per month or $100 per year after a recent price increase. Your subscription gets you access to a wide range of live and on-demand sports content including all LaLiga soccer games as well as a selection of Premier League matches. It’s also a must-have for MMA fans, as it’s the main outlet for streaming UFC fights and the only way to watch UFC pay-per-view events in the U.S. right now. Once you’ve subscribed to the service, you can easily access the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream by visiting the ESPN+ website or installing the app on any compatible streaming device. If you’d like ESPN+ but also want a more comprehensive streaming package, however, then keep reading.

Watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Another great option for watching the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream and other LaLiga soccer games is Hulu with Live TV. Hulu with Live TV is an all-in-one streaming package that’s tailor-made for cord-cutters and sports fans. It includes a great selection of more than 85 channels of live sports, news, and entertainment as well as ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, all for $70 per month. In addition to live LaLiga soccer games on ESPN+, subscribers can also watch a range of other sports, including select NBA, NFL, and NHL games. Furthermore, Hulu with Live TV provides cloud DVR functionality, allowing users to record live programming to watch later. Hulu with Live TV is a great value for cord-cutters and sports fans who want access to live television content along with a huge catalog of on-demand shows and movies via Hulu and Disney+.

Watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you’re outside the U.S. want to watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream and other LaLiga soccer games on ESPN+, you might have trouble accessing it due to region-based broadcasting regulations. A good virtual private network lets you side-step these restrictions and access streaming content from virtually any country. All you have to do is sign up for a VPN service such as NordVPN, which is one of our top recommendations for streaming thanks to its excellent speeds, wide server selection, and reliable connectivity.

Once you’ve signed up, simply connect to a server in a country where the content is available (the U.S., in the case of ESPN+), and then navigate to the streaming service’s website or app. Then you’re ready to watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream as if you were back home. Keep in mind that some streaming services may have anti-VPN measures in place, so it’s important to choose from the best VPN services that can bypass these measures while still providing a good streaming experience.

