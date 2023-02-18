La Liga — aka the Spanish soccer league — is always an exciting one to watch with some huge teams competing in the league. This weekend, Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo is underway and we’ve got everything you need to know about how best to watch the game. A Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream is available but only if you know which streaming service to use to do so. Fortunately, we’re here to help and we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream. We also look at if you can watch Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo for free.

Watch the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is the exclusive home for La Liga including the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream. While there were early hopes that some La Liga matches would also be aired on ESPN, this isn’t a reliable route to pursue. Instead, sign up to ESPN+ so you don’t miss out. It’s an add-on service rather than an entire cord-cutting solution but it’s perfect for sports fans. For $10 per month, you get access to select live events including MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS matches, along with college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and much more. Of course, there’s the La Liga like Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo but there’s also the FA Cup, Bundesliga, and many other tournaments and leagues. You also get access to extensive documentaries, roundups, and other exclusive shows. To make it better value, you can always sign up to the Disney+ Bundle for $13 per month and gain access to Disney+ and Hulu alongside ESPN+ to keep the whole family happy. Sadly, there’s no ESPN+ free trial anymore but it’s great value.

Watch the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream on Hulu with Live TV

One of the best live TV streaming services is Hulu with Live TV. As standard, it comes with ESPN+ and Disney+ so you’re all set for watching the best that soccer has to offer like the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream along with plenty of other great shows. It includes major networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. That includes 12 different sports channels but your family will also love checking out the best movies on Disney+. The best shows on Hulu will entertain too with the likes of Only Murders in the Building and The Handmaid’s Tale. Hulu with Live TV plan starts out at $70 per month.

Watch the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream from abroad with a VPN

Both ESPN+ and Hulu with Live TV can be tricky to watch while traveling. If you’re heading somewhere different and you still want to see the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream you’re paying for, there’s a solution. Sign up for one of the best VPNs like NordVPN and you can still use ESPN+ or Hulu while you travel. It’s easy to use as you simply need to tell the app you’re based back home so it can send you down a US-based server so you look like you’re still chilling in your living room. By doing so, you get enhanced security while browsing but you can also still watch the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream even if you’re in a location that would normally not be able to view ESPN+. There isn’t a conventional NordVPN free trial but you can still try it out for 30 days. It’s the perfect solution for those who regularly travel.

