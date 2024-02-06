 Skip to main content
Rockets vs Pacers live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

It’s a pivotal night for some teams in the NBA as the trade deadline looms. The Houston Rockets sit at 23-26 and after tonight will head up to Toronto. Presumably there may be some players left behind as they potentially make some moves to get into the playoff conversation. As for the Indiana Pacers (28–23), they snapped their three-game losing streak Sunday with a win over the Hornets and look to stay in the driver seat on their way to the All-Star break.

Coverage of the game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here is all the information you’ll need to catch a live stream of the game tonight.

The best way to watch the Rockets vs Pacers live stream

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Fubo has become a mega-factor in the world of live streaming in 2024. With a seven-day Fubo free trial and payment plans that start at $80 a month, many sports fans have ditched cable for Fubo. There is no contract that keeps you tied to them forever, as it allows you to cancel anytime without any hassle, but why would you want to cancel with what they offer? Over 180 channels are available for live streaming, like The Bally Sports Network, which allows you to catch sports matchups in regional markets exclusive to the teams that play there. Sign up today and add on your NBA League Pass.

Is there a free Rockets vs Pacers live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re within the local markets for tonight’s game, there is a good chance you can catch the live stream via a free trial through Fubo. However, out-of-market live streams are going to cost you since NBA League Pass does not offer a free trial period at the moment. Still, it does not hurt to sign up for it, as you never know when the service is going to provide some great deals. Like the current YouTube TV deal that will get you the rest of the season for $50.

Watch the Rockets vs Pacers live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for a cost-effective and safe way to live stream sports games while traveling outside of the U.S., look no further than a virtual private network. A VPN protects your identity and data from hackers when you live stream what you want from abroad. We would like to recommend NordVPN to you. It costs only $12 a month with a 30-day money-back guarantee and is available in 60 countries. Lastly, NordVPN also has unlimited bandwidth to help your live stream work smoothly.

