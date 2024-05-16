 Skip to main content
How to watch the Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 6 live stream

After falling behind 0-2, the Denver Nuggets now have a chance to close out the series early when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 tonight at the Target Center. A win for Denver would make them just the sixth team in NBA history to win a series after losing the opening two games at home. A win for Minnesota forces a Game 7. The storylines are compelling either way, setting this up as a can’t-miss game.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. It’ll be televised on ESPN, but we’ve done all the work on how to stream the NBA playoffs, so we’re here with a bevy of different ways you can watch a live stream of the Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 6.

Watch the Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 6 live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV

For live streaming the NBA playoffs as a whole, there’s no better cost-effective option than Sling TV.

Currently, the “Sling Orange” channel package–which includes ESPN and ESPN3 (simulcasts ABC games)–is on sale for just $15 for your first month ($30 per month after that). If you aren’t counting free trials, that’s far and away the cheapest way to watch a live stream of tonight’s game.

Moreover, the “Sling Blue” channel package comes with TNT. If you bundle Sling Orange and Sling Blue together, which would give you every channel you need to watch every NBA playoff game, it’s a mere $30 for your first month ($55 per month after that). There’s no other streaming service with those channels that comes close to that.

Is There a Free Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 6 Live Stream?

If you want to watch the Nuggets vs Timberwolves tonight for free, you can do that via Fubo (“Pro” plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above). They all include ESPN in their channel packages, and they all come with a free trial. The Fubo free trial is seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream will each give you five days before having to pay.

Note that Fubo doesn’t include TNT, and all three of these streaming services are much more expensive than Sling after the free trials, so these aren’t as good as long-term options for watching the entirety of the NBA playoffs. But for watching this game completely free, they are perfect.

Watch the Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 6 live stream from abroad

If you’re outside the United States, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch a live stream of the game. You’ll also need one of the aforementioned streaming services, but they’re all US-only, which is where a VPN comes in. A VPN can hide your IP address/location in order to bypass those geographical restrictions, allowing you to watch Sling or whatever other streaming service from outside the US.

We would recommend going with NordVPN, which ranks No. 1 on our guide to the best VPN services. It’s safe, fast, easy to use and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

