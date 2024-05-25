 Skip to main content
Leverkusen vs FCK live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

Just days after their undefeated season came to an end in the Europa League final, Bayer Leverkusen get a chance for another trophy when they take on FC Kaiserslautern in the 2024 DFB-Pokal final. No matter how this one goes, we’re set to see something we haven’t witnessed in this tournament in a long time. Either Leverkusen raise the trophy for the first time since 1993, or FCK become the first team from Germany’s second division to win the title since Hannover 96 in 1992.

The match starts at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU in the United States. If you don’t have cable and you aren’t a veteran of our guide on how to watch Bundesliga in the U.S., we’ve compiled several different ways you can watch a live stream of Leverkusen vs FCK today.

Is There a Free Leverkusen vs FCK Live Stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU on Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. There are some other live-TV streaming services that include ESPNU, as well, but these are the three that come with a free trial. The Fubo free trial is seven days long, and the other two are each five.

If you go with Fubo, you’ll need either the “Premier” channel package or the “Pro” channel package along with the “Sports Plus” add-on in order to get ESPNU. With YouTube, you just need the “Base Plan,” and with DirecTV Stream, you’ll want to go with the “Choice” channel package or anything above that.

No matter which one you pick, you can sign up, watch the match and then cancel your subscription before you need to pay anything.

Watch Leverkusen vs FCK on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

If we don’t count free trials, the cheapest way to watch Leverkusen vs FCK in the United States is on ESPN+, which costs $11 per month or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+.

ESPN+ includes every Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal match, which doesn’t matter too much with both campaigns done for the season after today. But that’ll be the case for next season, too, plus there’s plenty to watch in the meantime. ESPN+ has dozens of other live sports, 30-for-30 documentaries, original shows and more.

How to Watch the Leverkusen vs FCK Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you have any of those aforementioned streaming services but you’re outside the United States during the time of the match, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to bypass location-restrictions and still watch the match. NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services, plus it has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out risk-free.

