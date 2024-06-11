USA vs India T20 live stream: Can you watch Cricket for free?

Group A leaders USA and India meet in the 2024 T20 World Cup today at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday morning. Both sides look like good bets to advance to the Super 8 after each winning their first two matches, so the importance of this one is lowered a bit, but it’s nevertheless a highly compelling matchup.

The match starts at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 12, and will be televised on Willow TV in the United States. Fortunately, if you don’t have cable or don’t have access to that channel, you can watch a live stream of USA vs India–and every other T20 World Cup match–via any of the following options.

Watch the USA vs India T20 Live Stream on Fubo

Fubo‘s main “Pro” package includes 180-plus live TV channels, but you’ll also need to include the “International Sports Plus” add-on in order to get both Willow TV and Willow Xtra.

Both of those together come out to $87 per month, but the Fubo free trial lasts for seven days. So, if you sign up today, you can watch USA vs India and every other remaining group stage match (including USA vs Ireland on Friday and India vs Canada on Saturday) for free. You’ll need a credit card when signing up, but as long as you cancel your subscription before the seven-day trial comes to a conclusion, you won’t be charged anything.

Watch the USA vs India T20 Live Stream on DirecTV Stream

If you’ve already used up your Fubo free trial, you can replicate the same process with DirecTV Stream, which is the only other live-TV streaming service to include Willow TV and come with a free trial.

DirecTV Stream offers four different channel packages, but no matter which one you choose, you’ll need to add on the “DirecTV Sports Pack” to get Willow TV and Willow Xtra. If you go with the cheapest base package, that will come out to a total of $85 per month, but again, DirecTV Stream comes with a five-day trial, allowing you to watch USA vs India for free. As is the case with Fubo, you’ll need to provide credit card info when you sign up, but as long as you cancel within those first five days, you won’t be charged anything.

Watch the USA vs India T20 Live Stream on Sling TV

If you’ve used up all your free trials and want the cheapest way to watch the T20 World Cup in the United States, then Sling TV is the very clear answer.

The “Dakshin Flex” channel package, which includes Willow TV, Willow Xtra and 10-plus other live and on-demand channels, is just $10 per month. Additionally, you can get it without having to add either of Sling’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel packages, meaning you can watch a live stream of every T20 World Cup match for a total of just $10 (plus tax). That’s an insane value and obviously the best option if you don’t have any free trials at your disposal.

Watch the USA vs India T20 Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re somewhere in the world that doesn’t have a good live stream option, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to access any of the live-TV streaming services we just mentioned. Those are all typically US-only, but a VPN gets you around those restrictions by hiding your IP address and connecting you to a digital server in the United States.

NordVPN is safe, fast, reliable and has nearly 2,000 servers to choose from in the United States alone. That’s why it tops our list of the best VPN services, and that’s why it’s what we would recommend for watching USA vs India from abroad.

