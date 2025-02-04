3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in February 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Lost City (2022) Miss Congeniality (2000) Top Five (2014)

February is in the running for the most romantic month of the year. Thanks to Valentine’s Day, romance will be on the hearts and minds of singles and couples alike. Expect the number of rom-com options to increase because of the holiday. Netflix’s romance section already boasts popular rom-coms, including Notting Hill, Sixteen Candles, Love Actually, Two Weeks Notice, and Hit Man.

On Netflix’s romance page, there are several subgenres with options for all romance fans. Raunchy titles, familiar favorites, tearjerkers, crowd-pleasers, and coming-of-age tales are some of the options being offered this month. Below, try streaming one of our three selections: an adventure romance, a 2000 comedy, and a 2014 rom-com from a famous comedian.

The Lost City (2022)

Not every rom-com is a “boy meets girl” story. In The Lost City, you can unexpectedly find love on a jungle adventure. Novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has written a series of successful romance-adventure novels about Dr. Angela Lovermore and her lover Dash McMahon. Despite her reclusiveness due to her husband’s death, Loretta agrees to embark on a press tour with Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), the model hired to play Dash.

Billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) believes Loretta’s books hold the key to finding a secret island with a lost treasure. Abigail’s goons kidnap Loretta and bring her to the island. Wanting to be taken more seriously, Alan channels his inner Dash and heads to the island to rescue Loretta. Alan and Loretta eventually find each other and reluctantly agree to work together, though their differing personalities cause problems.

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Miss Congeniality (2000) Official Trailer - Sandra Bullock Comedy HD

Before heading to the jungle, rom-com expert Bullock put on her best heels and went undercover as a beauty pageant contestant in Miss Congeniality. Gracie Hart (Bullock) is a rough and tough FBI agent working behind a desk due to her reckless attitude. When a bomb threat arises at the Miss United States beauty pageant, the FBI decides to put Gracie in the field so they have behind-the-scenes access to the event.

As Miss New Jersey, Gracie learns to walk, talk, and act like a proper lady. Despite some initial setbacks, Gracie embraces her inner woman and becomes a pageant success story. Who knows? Perhaps Gracie can exude beauty and grace while saving the day.

Top Five (2014)

Comedian Chris Rock has been making audiences laugh for over three decades. In Top Five, Rock sprinkles some romance into his comedy in a film where he’s the star, writer, and director. Andre Allen (Rock) is a stand-up comedian who successfully transitioned into a movie star thanks to his comedies featuring a talking bear in a cop suit.

Despite the commercial success, Andre wants to transition into dramatic work, though he fears what critics might say. Speaking of critics, New York Times reporter Chelsea Brown (Rosario Dawson) is tasked with profiling Andre for the day. As the two head to various New York City spots, Andre rediscovers his passion for comedy and even develops a liking for Chelsea.

