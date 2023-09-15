 Skip to main content
3 sci-fi movies on Tubi you need to watch in September

Dan Girolamo
By

As streaming heads into a future of bundling and consolidation, one of the more underrated services to keep an eye on is Tubi. As a FAST service, Tubi is free and offers subscribers thousands of hours of programming. The only drawback is users have to watch ads during their movie or TV show, similar to watching a program on cable television.

Once you get past the ads, Tubi has an expansive library with numerous options in all genres, including sci-fi. For September, we narrowed down the list to three sci-fi movies you should watch, including an all-time classic, a vicious monster fight, and a first-person adventure.

Back to the Future (1985)

Doc and Marty in a scene from Back to the Future.
Universal Pictures

If you look up a “perfect movie” in the dictionary, there would be a picture of Back to the Future. Even Quentin Tarantino agrees that Robert Zemeckis’ sci-fi adventure is a timeless classic nearly 40 years later. Michael J. Fox stars as Marty McFly, a high school student who travels back in time from 1985 to 1955 in a DeLorean after an experiment goes wrong in the present day with the eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd).

Stuck in the past, Marty finds Doc and convinces him to help send him back to the future. The only problem is Marty runs into the teenage version of his parents – George (Crispin Glover) and Loraine (Lea Thompson). To make matters worse, Lorraine falls in love with Marty, threatening the space-time continuum. In regular terms, Marty has to make his parents fall in love before traveling back to 1985, or there will be no future.

Stream Back to the Future on Tubi.

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Godzilla and Kong fight on a ship in Godzilla vs. Kong.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Sometimes, there’s no need to overthink. Kong is a beast. Godzilla is a monster. Let them fight and see who wins. That’s essentially the plot of Godzilla vs. Kong. Despite its simplicity, Godzilla vs. Kong is an awesome showcase for two legendary creatures to share the screen for the first time since the 1960s.

Five years after Godzilla and the Titans wreaked havoc on the world, a group of scientists embarks on an expedition with Kong to Hollow Earth to find a secret power source for a powerful weapon that can defeat any monster. Along the way, Kong and Godzilla square up, mono e mono, and fight to see who is the ultimate warrior. Grab your popcorn and enjoy the fight.

Stream Godzilla vs. Kong on Tubi.

Hardcore Henry (2016)

First person view of Sharlto Copley handing Henry a gun in Hardcore Henry.
STX Entertainment

If you love playing first-person campaigns in video games, then Hardcore Henry might pique your interest. Written and directed by Ilya Naishuller, Hardcore Henry is filmed like a first-person shooter. One day, Henry (played by multiple people) wakes up inside a laboratory as a half-human, half-robot.

With no memory of his past, Henry meets Estelle (Haley Bennett), a woman who brought Henry back from the dead. She also claims to be his wife. Before he can get more answers, Estelle is kidnapped by mercenaries. Equipped with his new body and powers, Henry goes on a murdering spree throughout the city in search of Estelle. Overall, Hardcore Henry is a fascinating attempt to reinvent the sci-fi genre.

Stream Hardcore Henry on Tubi.

Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
