The San Antonio Spurs (10-40) travel to South Beach tonight to take on the Miami Heat (27-24) in the Kaseya Center. The Spurs, whose playoff possibilities seem very slim at this phase of the season, look to snap a four-game losing streak. The Heat have had a fairly streaky run as of late, going 3-2 in their last five games, but are still ranked 7th in the rankings with a tie-breaking win over Orlando at the moment.

Miami and San Antonio’s matchup begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here is all you need to know about how to catch a live stream online to watch the game.

The best way to watch the Spurs vs Heat live stream

Fubo is leading the charge in live streaming for sports fans. With a seven-day Fubo free trial and payment plans that begin at $80 a month, there is so much more you can get for your dollar when switching from cable to live streaming via Fubo. All the streaming packages have 180+ channels, 1,000 hours of DVR space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 televisions simultaneously. There are many add-ons you can utilize when signing up with Fubo, one of which should be the NBA League Pass to catch out-of-market games this season.

Is there a free Spurs vs Heat live stream?

If you’re not within the local or regional markets for tonight’s game, then most likely the answer to that is going to be no. Despite free trials on Fubo and YouTube TV, you’ll need an NBA League Pass to add to the subscription, and right now that does not have a free trial. It does, however, have a pretty lucrative deal with a one-time payment of $50 for the remainder of the regular season.

Watch the Spurs vs Heat live stream from abroad with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, is meant to access U.S.-based live streams while traveling abroad in a safe and effective manner that keeps your identity and data safe from hackers. NordVPN is the one we like to recommend the most for its reliability and affordability. At $12 a month, NordVPN has unlimited bandwidth, is available in 60 countries, and is compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android, just to name a few.

Editors' Recommendations