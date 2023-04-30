Manchester United vs Aston Villa is part of today’s Premier League soccer lineup. NBC is in charge of the coverage, though there isn’t a national TV broadcast for the game. This limits the places to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa online to just Peacock TV, which is NBC’s standalone streaming service. While you may be disappointed some of the best live TV streaming services aren’t able to offer access to the live stream, Peacock is a pretty impressive streaming service in its own right. It’s even a streaming service worth considering if you’re a sports fan, or if you want to catch more Premier League games throughout the season.

Watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV is the only place you can watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa game today, so you’re going to want to get yourself a subscription ASAP. It comes in at just $5 per month — or $10 per month for an ad-free experience — and it will get you access to plenty of sports events in addition to Premier League soccer. These include Sunday Night Football, WWE events, and PGA Tour events. Peacock also has a huge library of NBC content, and some of the best shows on Peacock include The Blacklist, Bel-Air, and That ‘70s Show. If you’re a new subscriber to the Peacock platform you can take advantage of a Peacock free trial to watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa game for free. Returning subscribers will need to subscribe at the monthly rate.

Watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watching the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream may prove a little more difficult if you’re traveling come game time. Accessing streaming services outside of an event’s region usually triggers geographic restrictions, making live sports events almost impossible to access. You can work around this for the Manchester United vs Aston Villa game with a VPN, or a virtual private network. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN, and pairing NordVPN with a Peacock TV subscription will allow you to watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa game online from anywhere in the world. NordVPN almost always has discounts taking place and you can even use the service free for 30 days with a NordVPN free trial.

