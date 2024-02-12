 Skip to main content
Timberwolves vs Clippers live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

The top two ranked teams in the West square off in Los Angeles tonight as the Minnesota Timberwolves (36-16) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (35-16) in a game that many feel like could be a preview for the Western Conference finals. James Harden was correct when he said that once the Clippers found a rhythm, the rest of the league needed to watch out. That has indeed rung true. L.A. is 5-2 in their last seven and seems poised to knock the number-one-ranked Timberwolves when they come to town tonight.

Tip-off is late on the east coast tonight, at a few minutes past 10:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised regionally, but if you’re one of the many basketball fans who want to catch this game on a live stream, here’s all the information you’ll need to do just that.

The best way to watch the Timberwolves vs Clippers live stream

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

With Sling TV allowing you to customize your own live streaming experience how you want it and at an affordable price, many sports fans have jumped over to what they’re offering. Anyone who has jumped on board with Sling TV loves their 50% off their first month deal, which makes your base payment only $20 to start out. Sling TV offers two streaming packages to its customers: Sling TV Orange and Sling TV Blue. For sports fans, be sure to check out Orange for all the sports channels that come along with the package. You can customize the channels you want when you sign up, so you’re not bothered by the idea of paying for something you don’t want.

Is there a free Timberwolves vs Clippers live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Any time a game is broadcast in a local or regional market, it makes it quite hard to get a legal live stream for free. That’s where NBA League Pass comes in. Although they don’t offer a free trial, which means you still can’t get the live stream for free, they do offer a deal of a one-time payment of $50 through YouTube TV that helps you access all the out-of-market action you want.

Watch the Timberwolves vs Clippers live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

The best way to watch a U.S.-based live stream is through a virtual private network. What a VPN does is protect your identity and data from hackers online. The one we like to recommend most to customers is NordVPN. It’s reliable due to its unlimited bandwidth and cost-effective at $12 a month with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can access NordVPN in 60 countries outside the U.S. on over 5000 servers. It’s also compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android, to name just a few.

