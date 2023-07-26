 Skip to main content
How to watch the free Tottenham Hotspur vs Lion City Sailors live stream

Jennifer Allen
By
A soccer field.

One interesting club friendly is kicking off later today and that happens to be Tottenham Hotspur vs Lion City Sailors. The London-based English Premier League side is competing against Lion City who are currently third in the Singapore Premier League so it could be quite the match. Kicking off at 7.30 AM ET/4.30 AM PT, it’s the ideal game to watch with your breakfast. Broadcast live on FuboTV and CBS Sports Network, here’s how to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Lion City Sailors live stream online including how to watch the game for free.

Watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Lion City Sailors live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is always a great choice for sports fans with an extensive supply of channels to check out. At least 145 channels are at your disposal including Fox Sports 1 and 2, CBS Sports Network, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and many more. It also has entertainment channels like Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel. If you’re solely interested in seeing the Tottenham Hotspur vs Lion City Sailors live stream for free, you’ll love that there’s a FuboTV free trial. It only lasts for seven days but that’s perfect for catching this match and checking out a few other things. Otherwise, FuboTV costs from $75 per month.

Watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Lion City Sailors live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The live guide on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV is a popular choice for cord-cutters. It has an extensive library of channels including CBS Sports Network, but also dozens of others like NBC, USA Network, and all your favorites. It costs $70 per month but besides the 90+ channels included, you also gain access to Disney+ and ESPN+ with the latter being a particular highlight for sports fans thanks to its award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series. Check out the best shows on Hulu while you’re signed up too.

Watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Lion City Sailors live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV offers more than 100 channels to choose from, including CBS Sports Network, ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, and plenty of entertainment options like NBC and USA Network too. It costs $72 per month but there is a YouTube free trial so it’s another viable way to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Lion City Sailors live stream for free. It’s a fairly lengthy trial so you have plenty of time to check out all the options, and enjoy the cloud-based DVR storage too for when you can’t watch live.

Watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Lion City Sailors live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Anyone who travels regularly will have noticed that their streaming services don’t follow with them. The solution is to use one of the best VPNs such as NordVPN. All you need to do is install the app and pick a US-based server. From there, NordVPN convinces your current internet connection that you’re actually still back home so you can check out your favorite streaming services and catch the game without a problem. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but it’s worth checking out as it solves geo-restriction issues and also provides you with better security than connecting directly to your hotel’s Wi-Fi. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re truly concerned about making a commitment.

