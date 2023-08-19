One of today’s late Premier League games is Tottenham vs Manchester. NBC has the television coverage, which is good in that it opens up a lot of ways to watch the game online, but tracking down your local NBC network online can be a little tricky. There are quite a few ways to watch, including some of the best live TV streaming services. There are also several ways to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United for free. We’ve put together all of this information, so read onward for more details.

Watch the Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream on FuboTV

Sports lovers love FuboTV, as it offers more than 150 channels with the likes of the ESPN networks, Golf Channel, NBA TV, and MLB Network among them. There are even several Fubo original sports channels to access. Fubo also will be able to get you in front of the Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream, as your local NBC channel is part of a subscription in most areas. You can even take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber. This will allow you watch the Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream for free.

Watch the Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream on Peacock TV

As NBC’s standalone streaming service, Peacock TV also has the Tottenham vs Manchester United coverage. Peacock is a great streaming service for soccer lovers, as it gets you access to many Premier League games throughout the season. All of the best shows on Peacock are part of a subscription as well, and while there is no Peacock TV free trial to speak of, a monthly subscription is only $10 per month. This is well worth it for access to the Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream, and it becomes even more worth it when considering you’ll get access to all of the content that’s new on Peacock right now.

Watch the Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu is another platform that will get you online access to the Tottenham vs Manchester United game on your local NBC channel, though you’ll have to bump up to a Hulu with Live TV subscription. This is a premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, and it costs $70 per month. In addition to live sports events, a Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. There isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, but a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the Hulu platform before subscribing.

Watch the Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV is another option for watching the Tottenham vs Manchester United game online, and it’s also another option for watching the game for free. You probably already have a YouTube account, so with just a few clicks you can subscribe to YouTube TV and get access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming. These include your local NBC channel and dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a YouTube TV free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch England vs Haiti for free.

Watch the Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream from abroad with a VPN

Things can get a little messy if you’re looking to catch the Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream from abroad. Streaming services love to impose geographic restriction on live sporting events, particularly ones in which you’re trying to access a local network. A virtual private network is a great way to work around this. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV will allow you to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United from anywhere just as you would in your own home. A NordVPN free trial is available, and it offers a full month of free service while you try it out.

