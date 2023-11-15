The prices of many streaming services are getting out of hand. Every major streaming service, from Netflix to Disney+, has seemingly increased monthly rates over the last year. If you want to access thousands of movies and TV shows for free, then sign up for Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service. Tubi is considered a FAST streaming service, meaning it’s free to sign up and use. The only catch is that ads will run sparingly during your program.

With over 50,000 movies and TV shows, Tubi can keep you entertained for a long time. To help you find something great to watch, we curated a list of three TV shows on Tubi you should watch in November: a DC origin story, a Lovecraftian drama, and a British crime thriller.

Recommended Videos

Gotham (2014-2019)

Most of us know Bruce Wayne‘s origin story by now. After his parents were murdered, Bruce was left in the care of his butler Alfred. Fueled by vengeance, Bruce would later become Batman, the iconic masked vigilante in Gotham City. However, what happened in Gotham between the murder and the moment Bruce becomes Batman? That’s the basis behind Gotham, which follows a young James Gordon (Ben McKenzie) during his early days as a detective in the Gotham City Police Department.

Gordan and his corrupt partner, Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue), are tasked with solving the murders of Thomas and Martha Wayne. Gotham is an origin story not only for Gordon but for many of Gotham’s iconic characters, including Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), Edward Nygma/The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith), and Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova). If you want to jump around seasons, check out Digital Trends rankings of the 10 best Gotham episodes ever.

Stream Gotham on Tubi.

Lovecraft Country (2020)

After serving in the Korean War and returning to Chicago, Atticus “Tic” Freeman ( the MCU villain kang Jonathan Majors) discovers that his father, Montrose (Michael K. Williams), has gone missing. Atticus finds a letter from Montrose inviting him to Ardham, Massachusetts, the town that supposedly holds the key to his family’s legacy. Accompanied by his friend, Leti (Jurnee Smollett), and Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance), Atticus begins a road trip across the country.

The journey proves quite challenging as the trio faces racism in all forms across Jim Crow America. Yet, prejudice and discrimination are just the tip of the iceberg as Atticus learns about the town’s dark secrets and the Lovecraftian monsters that inhabit the area. The series is a unique view into the horrors of systemic racism in the 1950s told through genre storytelling. Although Lovecraft County only lasted for one season, the series receives a definitive and satisfying conclusion in the final episode.

Stream Lovecraft Country on Tubi.

Luther (2010-2019)

If you enjoy British crime dramas, Luther will be right up your alley. John Luther (Idris Elba) is a gifted detective working for the Serious Crime Unit. Luther’s cases typically involve violent homicides carried out by murderous sociopaths. These cases take a toll on Luther that affects his physical and mental health.

Luther investigates Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson), a brilliant murderer who ends up walking free due to a lack of evidence. As the series progresses, Luther forms a complicated relationship with Alice, using her expertise to solve his other cases, similar to how Dr. Hannibal Lecter helped Clarice Starling and Will Graham. Without the cannibalism, of course. Luther is a wildly entertaining detective thriller with a star-making turn from Elba. After five seasons, the series continued as a movie, Luther: The Fallen Sun, which streamed on Netflix in March 2023.

Stream Luther on Tubi.

Editors' Recommendations