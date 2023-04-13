UCI Tour of Sicily live stream: Watch the cycling for free

Cycling isn’t as widely available across the best live TV streaming services but if you’re excited to watch the UCI Tour of Sicily live stream, we can help. Your best option is to use FuboTV and that also means it’s possible to watch the cycling event for free. Let’s take a look at what you need to know so you can easily catch up on the remaining hours of the tour.

Watch the UCI Tour of Sicily on FuboTV

For sports fans, there’s no better streaming destination than FuboTV. It focuses on sports and live TV and is the home of the UCI Tour of Sicily. Its starter plan offers 145 channels with the likes of Fox Sports 1 and 2, USA Network, NBC, ESPN, MLB Network, and many other sporting options there. Entertainment channels are also accessible with Disney Channel, Paramount, and many others to watch. The service typically costs $75 per month but there’s a FuboTV free trial. Sign up for it today and you can easily watch the UCI Tour of Sicily with seven days of access provided before you have to pay up. That’s plenty of time to catch up with the last of the racing tour, as well as check out what else FuboTV has to offer.

Watch the UCI Tour of Sicily from abroad with a VPN

Traveling abroad can cause issues when checking out streaming services. Due to geo-restrictions in place, services like FuboTV won’t work once you cross the border. Annoyingly, you’ll be paying for something you can’t access while you’re traveling. If you sign up for one of the best VPNs like NordVPN, however, you can solve this issue. By using the NordVPN app, you can choose a server in the US and then act like you’re still back home, thereby accessing FuboTV and being able to watch the Tour of Sicily. It’s simple to use and has the added benefit of providing you with better security than if you solely used the hotel Wi-Fi or other public internet source. A NordVPN free trial isn’t available anymore but if you’re worried, a 30-day money-back guarantee will give you peace of mind as you discover how useful the service really is.

