UCI Tour of Sicily live stream: Watch the cycling for free

Jennifer Allen
By

Cycling isn’t as widely available across the best live TV streaming services but if you’re excited to watch the UCI Tour of Sicily live stream, we can help. Your best option is to use FuboTV and that also means it’s possible to watch the cycling event for free. Let’s take a look at what you need to know so you can easily catch up on the remaining hours of the tour.

Watch the UCI Tour of Sicily on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

For sports fans, there’s no better streaming destination than FuboTV. It focuses on sports and live TV and is the home of the UCI Tour of Sicily. Its starter plan offers 145 channels with the likes of Fox Sports 1 and 2, USA Network, NBC, ESPN, MLB Network, and many other sporting options there. Entertainment channels are also accessible with Disney Channel, Paramount, and many others to watch. The service typically costs $75 per month but there’s a FuboTV free trial. Sign up for it today and you can easily watch the UCI Tour of Sicily with seven days of access provided before you have to pay up. That’s plenty of time to catch up with the last of the racing tour, as well as check out what else FuboTV has to offer.

Watch the UCI Tour of Sicily from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Traveling abroad can cause issues when checking out streaming services. Due to geo-restrictions in place, services like FuboTV won’t work once you cross the border. Annoyingly, you’ll be paying for something you can’t access while you’re traveling. If you sign up for one of the best VPNs like NordVPN, however, you can solve this issue. By using the NordVPN app, you can choose a server in the US and then act like you’re still back home, thereby accessing FuboTV and being able to watch the Tour of Sicily. It’s simple to use and has the added benefit of providing you with better security than if you solely used the hotel Wi-Fi or other public internet source. A NordVPN free trial isn’t available anymore but if you’re worried, a 30-day money-back guarantee will give you peace of mind as you discover how useful the service really is.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream: Watch La Liga online
The ESPN Plus main menu.

La Liga soccer is in action today, with Real Madrid taking on Villarreal. This matchup may be a little difficult to track down online, as it isn’t seeing a national television broadcast. This means the best live TV streaming services aren’t in play as outlets for the live stream. The Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream is available through ESPN’s streaming platform, however, and it’s a streaming service worth considering if you’re a fan of La Liga soccer and sports in general. We’ve got more details on an ESPN+ subscription, and on how to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal no matter what part of the world you may be trying to watch from today.
Watch the Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream on ESPN+

ESPN is widely known as one of the best networks for sports coverage, and with its ESPN+ streaming service, you’ll be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Villarreal match online. An ESPN+ subscription will get you access to even more soccer games, as well as NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, and UFC fights, among many other sports events. The full 30 for 30 sports documentary library is also part of the package, as is a huge selection of original ESPN content. There’s no ESPN+ free trial available, but it’s offered at a discount as part of the Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle includes monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu in addition to ESPN+, and it starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Read more
Manchester United vs Everton live stream: Watch for free
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Manchester United is going in as the hot favorite against Everton although there's still everything to play for in the Premier League. For anyone looking for a Manchester United vs Everton live stream, we're here to help. We've got all you need to know about how to watch the match online, including options for watching it for free. Many of the methods are also the best way to watch the Premier League overall but we've looked at the specific ways for watching this match, and have even found a trick to tune into a (legal) free Manchester United vs Everton live stream.
Watch the Manchester United vs Everton live stream on FuboTV

If you love sports, you're going to love FuboTV. It's one of the best live TV streaming services for sports fans because it offers so many great options. There's USA Network so you can easily watch the Manchester United vs Everton live stream online, but there's also NBC, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network and more to entertain you. With over 145 channels to choose from, it's particularly nice to see a FuboTV free trial exist. Sign up for it and you get seven days to check out everything the service has to offer and that includes being able to watch the Manchester United vs Everton live stream for free. After the free trial, FuboTV costs $75 per month.

Read more
Wolves vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch for free
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Looking to watch the Premier League today and see Wolves take on Chelsea? We've got what you need to know including how to stream the match that is airing on USA Network. Neither team has had a good run of games lately with both keen to prove their worth. It's likely Chelsea will win but we'll have to wait and see what happens. Predictions may be tough but we can show you how to watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream for free, as well as all your streaming options.
Watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is potentially the ultimate sports streaming service. It has over 145 channels with many of them focused on sport. This includes USA Network so you can easily watch Wolves vs Chelsea but there are others too like Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and NBC. FuboTV is a popular hit among anyone looking for the best live TV streaming services. What helps its case even more is the presence of a FuboTV free trial. If you don't want to pay to solely watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream, you can sign up for the free trial and enjoy seven days of unlimited access. It's the perfect insight into how FuboTV can improve your life. Once it ends, the service costs $75 per month.

Read more