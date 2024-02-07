The fifth-best team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers (30-19), will host the dynasty of the last decade, the Golden State Warriors (22-25) tonight. The Warriors are in a bit of trouble as they have had an off year full of drama that now has them three games below .500 and 12th in the West. The Warriors have often not done real well on the road, as they are 8–12 when playing outside of the Bay Area. However, 76ers star player Joel Embiid is out for potentially the remainder of the season with a torn meniscus, which means the team is going to have to rally and persevere as the regular season progresses.

The action begins live from the Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN, but if you need to catch it on a live stream, here is where you can do just that.

The best way to watch the Warriors vs 76ers live stream

With the game being televised on ESPN, you can catch the live stream of it over on Sling TV tonight, as it includes ESPN and many other sports networks in its streaming packages. Sling TV offers 50% off its first month, knocking your base payment down to $20 a month before going up to $40 after that. Sling TV has two packages worth noting: Sling TV Orange and Sling TV Blue. If you’re an avid sports fan, seek out Orange for the sports channels that come with the bundle, and fret not; you can customize what you want and don’t want when you sign up. That’s what makes Sling TV an incredible service.

Is there a free Warriors vs 76ers live stream?

Since this game is on ESPN, you can use any of the live TV streaming services that have free trials to watch without paying a dime. For instance, the Fubo free trial includes access to ESPN, and the YouTube TV free trial does too. Both of these services are fairly expensive once their free trial is over though, and you’ll eventually need the NBA League Pass add-on if you want to watch out-of-market games.

Watch the Warriors vs 76ers live stream from abroad with a VPN

The best way to watch a U.S.-based live stream is through a virtual private network. VPNs can be your best friend when streaming content and protecting your identity and data from hackers online. NordVPN is what we recommend to customers the most. At only $12 a month, it does not hurt your bank account too much and is available in 60 countries and on over 5000 servers. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee that goes along with their service, which tells you how confident they are about their product.

Editors' Recommendations