Warriors vs Grizzlies live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

The Western Conference has been very competitive this year, as the Golden State Warriors (20-24) now sit in the 12th seed in the rankings and look to continue improving as they travel to the FedEx Forum in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies (18-30). These two teams squared off less than a month ago, with the win going to the Grizzlies 116-107. The Grizzlies have had the better of the last five matchups, winning three games as the Warriors took two of the last five.

The action gets started at 8:00 p.m. ET from Memphis, Tennessee. Here’s where you can catch a live stream of the game online tonight.

The best way to watch Warriors vs Grizzlies

Sling TV has become the leader in live streaming sports for fans who have ditched cable as of late. There is a Sling TV deal right now that gets you 50% off your first month upon signing up. That means that it’s only $20 the first month and then $40 after that when at its base price. Sling TV has many ways you can customize your live streaming experience with add-ons. There are two options upon signing up: Sling TV Orange and Sling TV Blue. Orange is the plan many go for when seeking out live sports, as the channels in the bundle cater to that audience. There is no free trial right now for Sling TV, but a lot of money can still be saved upon signing up.

Is there a free Warriors vs Grizzlies live stream?

A free stream is a long shot. You’ll need to be within the local market of one of the teams, and have NBA League Pass already. Then you can combine it with the Fubo free trial. However, if you are catching this game out of market, most likely you are going to be paying a little bit of money due to NBA League Pass not currently having a free trial available when you sign up. YouTube TV is another option, but pretty much the same situation in terms of a free live stream.

Watch the Warriors vs Grizzlies live stream from abroad with a VPN

A virtual private network is perfect for getting U.S.-based live streams while traveling abroad. We recommend NordVPN for its reliability, durability, and affordability. NordVPN shields your identity and data from any outside or unforeseen forces while utilizing it. It has unlimited bandwidth, which works great for live sports streams, costs only $12 a month, and has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

