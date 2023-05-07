 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

West Ham vs Manchester United live stream: Watch for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Premier League’s late game today is West Ham vs Manchester United. It starts at 2pm ET and is available to watch exclusively on Peacock TV. While this will keep you from being able to access the game through many of the best live TV streaming services, Peacock knows a thing or two about live sports. Peacock is NBC’s standalone streaming service, and while there isn’t a way to access the West Ham vs Manchester United for free with Peacock, we’ve tracked down all of the information you need to make up your mind about a subscription.

Watch the West Ham vs Manchester United live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Peacock TV offers free, $5, and $10 tiers, and while the free tier will get you access to a lot of on-demand content, you’ll need to bump up to at least the $5 tier to get access to the West Ham vs Manchester United live stream. Peacock is a great outlet for soccer coverage, as it provides live streams for dozens of Premier League games throughout the season. Sports lovers in generals should enjoy the platform, as it also covers events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and WWE events. As well, with Peacock being NBC-owned, there’s always something new on Peacock from the NBC content library. Whether you’re a soccer fan in general or a West Ham or Man United fan specifically, Peacock is worth the $5 monthly subscription to catch the game.

Watch the West Ham vs Manchester United live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

You’re going to want to have a VPN in place if you’re trying to catch the West Ham vs Manchester United while traveling. It can be difficult, if not impossible, to access live sports events outside of their region due to streaming services placing geographic restrictions on them. A virtual private network will get you around these, and one of the best VPN services to pair with your Peacock TV subscription is NordVPN. A pairing like this would allow you watch the West Ham vs Manchester United from anywhere just as you would at home. NordVPN regularly discounts its VPN service and you can even use it for free for a month with a NordVPN free trial.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
Manchester City vs West Ham United live stream: Watch for free
A soccer field.

Manchester City vs West Ham United is at the top of the week’s watch list for many soccer fans, and while the Premier League is often covered by Peacock TV, this game is getting a national TV broadcast. The game will be on USA Network, which means you’re in luck if you’re trying to watch the game online, as several of the best live TV streaming services will be able to provide the live stream. It also means there are quite a few ways to go about watching the game online. We’ve rounded them up, as well as a few ways to watch Manchester City vs West Ham United for free.
Watch the Manchester City vs West Ham United live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV has become many sports lovers’ favorite live TV streaming platform, as it offers a large variety of channels in a simple, user-friendly package. It has two base plans to choose from, with the Blue plan being the one you’ll want in order to get access to USA Network and the Manchester City vs West Ham United game. A lot of sports networks are available through these base plans, and you can also add further channels with extended packages. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month. There isn’t a Sling TV free trial to take advantage of, but discounts are regularly available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Read more
Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: Watch the Premier League for free
A soccer field.

Soccer fans won’t want to miss today’s Premier League action, which features Arsenal vs Chelsea and kicks off at 3pm ET. This game will be televised nationally on USA Network, which means if you’re hoping to watch online, you’ll be able to do so with several of the best live TV streaming services. And if you’re hoping to catch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream for free, there’s a couple ways to do that, too. We’ve rounded up all of the details, so read onward for the best ways to watch.
Watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that will get you access to the game. With USA Network covering the Arsenal vs Chelsea TV broadcast, the Sling Blue Plan is the package you’ll want, as it includes USA in its channel lineup. Sling TV is generally a good TV streaming service for sports lovers, as most cable channels are available in either its Orange or Blue Plans, and you can also combine the two for access to even more channels. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month. There isn't a Sling TV free trial to take advantage of, but discounts are regularly available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.
Watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream on FuboTV

Read more
Barcelona vs. Real Betis live stream: How to watch from anywhere
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Barcelona, the number one ranked La Liga team, will face off against the sixth-ranked Real Betis this weekend. Barcelona is coming off a 2-1 loss against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday. Real Betis is likewise trying to get out of a slump, with a 0-0 draw to Real Sociedad and a 3-2 loss to Osasuna last week. The two will meet at Camp Nou in Barcelona Spain this weekend. Barcelona vs. Real Betis will be broadcast on Saturday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Here's everything you need to know to watch from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Betis live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is your go-to site to watch Barcelona vs. Real Betis in the U.S. Sometimes streaming European sports is difficult, so the simplicity of this option is appreciated. ESPN+ is also pretty cheap, at only $10 per month if you only subscribe to that service. There's no ESPN+ free trial, unfortunately, so you will have to shell out a little bit of money to watch this match. If you want to save a little bit of money though, you can always get the Disney Bundle, which combines subscriptions for ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for only $13 per month.

Read more